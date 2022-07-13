





Bhagyashree started in the industry as an actress in the 90s but it seems like she has gotten more famous post her active years, all thanks to social media! With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, the celebrity uses her social media presence to interact with her fans, share her diet secrets and give input on healthy food. She manages to strike a balance between a strict diet and her guilt indulgences and suggests tips on how to remain fit through diet, making her quite the inspiration among desi foodies.





Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Hearty Breakfast In London Is Serving Foodie Goals; We Are Drooling





Bhagyashree is currently working on a new project, being a judge in the new reality television show 'Dance India Dance Supermoms' and she has been sharing behind the scene glimpses of the shooting process. Iit seems like the cast is having all kinds of foodie fun! Take a look:











In the video, we see Bhagyashree passing around her vrat food to Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar, her fellow judges. It seems like Bhagyashree keeps a fast on Tuesdays, like many Indians, and during her fast, she likes to indulge in vrat-friendly dishes like sabudana khichdi! Bhagyashree had prepared a big container full of sabudana khichdi, thinking about her co-stars' cravings as well. She captions the video as:











"Hungry at shoot... this is how we do it... work goes on.





#tuesdayfast #fasting #sabudanakhichdi #sharingiscaring #DIDSuperMoms#bts #shootlife #shootmode"











Besides sabudana khichdi, there are many vrat-friendly dishes that can be prepared if you are someone who fasts on a Tuesday. Here we have shared the recipes of some delicious vrat-friendly recipes at home:











If you have been following Bhagyashree, then you'd know that every Tuesday she loves to share health tips and diet suggestions with her fans. Known as #tuesdaytipswithb, Bhagyashree shares inputs on how to eat healthily! On her last #tuesdaytipswithb, Bhagyashree shared how to cook the perfect bhindi ki sabzi, ensuring the bhindi remains crunchy and retains all of its nutrients.

















What did you think of Bhagyashree's vrat food? Do tell us in the comments section below!