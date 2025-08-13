IKEA has finally opened its first store in Delhi, and it has created quite a buzz online. This marks the Swedish furniture giant's debut in North India, as it already has stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Apart from home decor items, the brand is also known for its food offerings, which are served at a designated cafe/bistro space within their store premises. IKEA's Delhi outlet is located in Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. Visitors here can now get a taste of many of its iconic dishes and drinks.





Arjun Madan, a lifestyle influencer, attended the launch event for the IKEA Delhi store and shared a sneak peek at some of the delicious delights available there. His video has received a lot of interest online. As per his reel, the IKEA cafe at Pacific Mall seems to have several of the brand's standard food offerings, including sweet and savoury delicacies. There was a limited menu for the launch event, which featured cinnamon buns, spritzers, veggie hot dogs, chicken hot dogs, chicken meatballs, cheesecake and assorted vegetable chips.

Arjun first tried the famous meatballs, which were topped with lingonberry jam. His honest verdict: "Juicy meatballs... the sweet jam is a little confusing. I think if you give it a chance, it really works." He also enjoyed the taste of the chicken hot dog, which he called "solid." He noted that the sausage used for it was juicy. Finally, it was time for him to sip the iconic lingonberry spritzer/soda drink. He had served it to himself earlier from the designated drink dispenser that IKEA is known to have. Arjun expressed his appreciation for the drink as it was not too sweet.







According to the official website, IKEA Bistro in Delhi is also serving treats like soft serve ice creams (in different flavours), cookies, pizza slices, puffs and coffee.





