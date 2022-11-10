Black pepper is one of the most common spices used in everyday cooking. Whether you use whole black peppercorns or powder it before adding to your meals, you get the same health benefits from this potent spice. With the weather change underway, it's even more important to strengthen our immunity to face the brunt of seasonal infections. Black pepper tea comes as a quick-fix in relieving cold and cough, along with offering other advantages like facilitating weight loss. It's easy to make and tastes great along with other ingredients.

5 Health Benefits Of Black Pepper Tea:

1. Digestion:

Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora ND reveals, "The presence of a compound called piperine in black pepper makes it an excellent food for smooth digestion." Piperine stimulates the stomach functions, which leads to secretion of a good amount of hydrochloric acid that helps digest proteins in food.

2. Weight Loss:

"Again, piperine has shown to improve metabolic performance, which targets excessive fat accumulation in the body," says Shilpa Arora. In fact, the outermost layer of black pepper contains phytonutrients, which also plays it part in breaking down fat cells.

3. Immunity:

Black pepper is antibacterial and antibiotic in nature. It propels absorption of nutrients in the body, improving our immunity system. High vitamin C content in black pepper also makes it a great immunity-boosting food.

4. Depression:

Piperine is also known to stimulate the brain, helping it to function effectively. So black pepper tea is the perfect 'pick-me-up' drink when you are feeling low.

5. Sore Throat:

Black pepper is one of the most common home remedies used in Indian households to manage cough and scratchy throat. This black pepper tea is ideal to have when you are down with cold and cough.





How To Make Black Pepper Tea I Black Pepper Tea Recipe:

1. To make one cup of tea, boil 1.5 cups of water.





2. Add half tsp black pepper powder, 1 tbsp lemon juice and half tsp grated ginger.





3. Turn off the flame, cover the pan and let the tea sit for 5-6 minutes.





4. Strain the tea and drink it warm.





Ginger and lemon cut down the spiciness of black pepper, lending their own flavours and health-benefitting properties. You can also add other spices like cardamom and fennel seeds, as per your choice.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.