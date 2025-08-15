There is hardly a kitchen in the world without a tea strainer. But let us be honest – washing one can be a real hassle. Even after applying dishwashing soap, getting it completely clean is not always easy. A kitchen hack going viral online, however, shows a surprisingly simple way to rinse a soapy strainer. In the video, a person first holds the dish soap–covered strainer under running water, but it proves tricky to rinse. Then, they place a spatula between the tap and the strainer. The spatula redirects and evenly spreads the water flow, making it much easier to wash the soap away.











The text attached to the post reads, “Smart cleaning trick!”

Looks like the internet is not impressed with this hack. The comments section was flooded with satirical reactions.





A user wrote, “Doesn't your hand work just as well?”





Another one added, “Using your hand is the better option.”





“How to waste your time on the internet,” read a comment.





A person said, “Sprayer works better and faster.”





“Or just dunk into a bowl of clean water,” suggested an Instagrammer.





If you are looking for easy ways to clean your tea strainer, here are some simple hacks you can try:





1. Baking Soda and Vinegar





Mix equal parts baking soda and vinegar in a bowl. Soak your tea strainer in it for about an hour. The fizzing will help loosen the stains and residue. Rinse well with water.





2. Boiling Water





Pour boiling water over the strainer or hold it under hot running water. This will kill germs and help dissolve any stuck tea leaves. Scrub gently with a brush if needed.





3. Lemon Juice





Cut a lemon in half and rub it all over the strainer, especially on stained spots. Leave it for a few minutes, then rinse with water. Lemon's natural acid works well to remove build-up.





4. Toothbrush and Dish Soap





Soak the strainer in warm, soapy water for a few minutes. Then, use an old toothbrush to scrub it gently. Rinse well afterwards.





5. Denture Tablets

Fill a bowl with warm water and drop in a denture cleaning tablet. Add your strainer and let it soak for 15–20 minutes. The bubbles will help clean it. Rinse and dry completely.