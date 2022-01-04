"Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande" is the jingle that we all have been listening to since childhood. And why not?! Eggs are one of the most nutritious and versatile ingredients to add to your diet. They have many health benefits which can aid your health and load you up with energy, which can be sufficient for half of your day. Plus, with its versatility, you can easily make any curry, gravy, and even snacks and salad. But when it comes to making something for breakfast, it's best to keep things simple. Whether you enjoy a hearty omelette or scrambled eggs, there are many recipes that we can quickly cook. But to introduce you to a new kind of egg dish, here we bring you a recipe of boiled egg stir-fry that you must try!





(Also Read: Breakfast Special: 4 Classic Egg Breakfast Recipes That You Can Make In The Microwave)





As the name suggests, this boiled egg stir-fry gives a delicious twist to your regular boiled egg. This recipe is packed with a blend of spices and veggies that gives you the perfect zing for a breakfast recipe. And the best part about this recipe is that you can make it in just 10 minutes. Once you make this recipe, pair it with your morning tea or coffee and enjoy it to the fullest! Read the full recipe below:

Boiled Egg Stir-Fry Recipe: Here's How To Make Boiled Egg Stir-Fry

First, take four eggs and hard boil them. Till then, in a pan, add some oil. Throw in one dry red chilli, curry leaves, ginger and garlic and mix. Now add one chopped onion, tomato and capsicum and let themcook till soft. Then add red chilli powder, pepper and salt, and combine everything. Once the eggs are boiled, cut them into bite-size pieces and add them to the pan. Stir everything together till all flavours combine. Once it is ready, serve and enjoy.

For the full recipe of boiled egg stir-fry, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!