Cream buns - those soft, fluffy pastries filled with creamy goodness and mouth-watering whipped cream - are a delight that's hard to resist. Agree? One glance at these sweet treats is all it takes to ignite pure cravings. A video circulating on the internet features a famous version of cream buns from Bengaluru. A content creator shared a video on Instagram, showcasing cream buns in not one or two, but five different colours at Pooja, a popular bakery in Bengaluru's Tech City.





The video begins with the shopkeeper cutting one of the buns, typically made with enriched yeast bread, with a purple-hued filling. Following this, the person brings in a variety of cream buns filled with whipped cream in several flavours, including vanilla, lemon, chocolate, and strawberry. Afterwards, he places one of each flavour on a paper sheet and serves the customer. The joy of savouring fresh cream buns was clearly evident on the foodie's face.

Check out the full video below:

The video went viral, with social media users pouring out their honest reactions. One foodie said, "Bangalore." Another added, "My childhood favourite..." Someone mentioned, "Normal food becomes a specialty/novelty in Bengaluru." A person asked, "Any outlet in Mumbai?" Another social media user commented, "Now this is what food dreams are made of." "Looks so tempting," said a food enthusiast.





Meanwhile, a few other foodies were disappointed with both the cream buns and the food shop. "Nothing special about it...it's just full of sugar and oily cream," another person added. Someone also mentioned, "It wasn't good. People are making it famous. Too much waiting time as well."

"Saw this cream bun bakery going viral all over my feed, so I had to check it out myself. Honestly? Total letdown. The bread was dry and basic, like something you'd grab from a regular supermarket shelf. The cream? Just overly sweet fluff with zero depth or richness. Tasted like a sugar bomb waiting to spike your blood sugar levels. There was nothing special, let alone worth the long lines and exaggerated hype. Don't let Instagram fool you; save your money (and your blood sugar levels)," a person shared their personal experience.





Did these cream buns leave you with irresistible cravings? Let us know in the comments section.