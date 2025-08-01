We all love munching on crispy snacks, don't we? While there are many options to choose from, potato chips and banana chips are popular favourites. Both are easily available and make perfect companions to our evening cup of chai or coffee. However, have you ever wondered which chip is the healthier option? Do you choose banana chips over potato chips, thinking they're better for you? But is that assumption really true? Let's find out from nutritionist Amita Gadre, who recently shared her expert insights on her Instagram page.





Potato Chips Or Banana Chips? Which One Is Healthier? Here's What The Expert Reveals:

According to Amita, it's essential to check the nutrient labels of both. She states that 100 gm of potato chips contains around 50-55 gm of carbs, while banana chips have about 60-65 gm of carbs. When it comes to fat, 100 gm of banana chips pack around 40-45 gm of fat, whereas potato chips have 35-37 gm of fat. Finishing an entire pack of either would blow past your daily fat limit. So, swapping one for the other doesn't really make a difference - both are deep-fried and equally unhealthy. Amita's advice? Enjoy them in moderation!

Can You Eat Potato Chips And Banana Chips On A Weight Loss Diet?

While potato chips and banana chips can be tempting, they're not exactly the most diet-friendly snacks due to their high calorie and sodium content. However, if you're craving them, you can indulge in moderation. Try portioning out a small serving size, about a handful, and balance it out with healthier choices throughout the day. This way, you can satisfy your cravings without derailing your weight loss efforts.

How To Make Potato Chips Healthier?

If you're a fan of potato chips, there are ways to make them a little healthier. One option is to bake them instead of frying. Simply slice potatoes thin, toss with olive oil and your favourite seasonings and bake until crispy. You can also opt for sweet potato chips, which pack more vitamins A and C. Another trick is to pair them with healthier dips like guacamole or hummus. By making a few tweaks, you can enjoy potato chips in a slightly healthier way.





How To Make Banana Chips Healthier?

Banana chips can be a tasty snack but there are ways to make them healthier. Try baking sliced bananas until crispy instead of frying them. You can also look for unsweetened and unsalted banana chips to cut down on added sugars and sodium. Opt for banana chips made from ripe bananas, which are higher in antioxidants. And remember, moderation is key. Enjoy banana chips as an occasional treat and balance them out with nutrient-dense snacks to keep your diet on track.





Now that you know the truth, we hope you'll make a conscious choice when snacking on these two chips. Stay fit and healthy!