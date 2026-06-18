June brings scorching heat across North India, making it hard to stay comfortable outdoors. The intense weather often leads to dehydration, tiredness, and constant thirst, pushing people to look for quick ways to cool down. During this time, one touching tradition stands out in the Sikh community, the distribution of Chabeel. Served free of cost at gurdwaras and roadside stalls, this sweet pink drink offers instant relief from the heat. More than just a cooler, Chabeel reflects values of selfless service, kindness, and remembrance. For generations, people have continued this practice, sharing the drink with everyone, regardless of religion, caste, or background.

What Is Chabeel?

Chabeel is a chilled, sweet, pink-coloured drink often described as a lighter or diluted lassi. It is usually made using milk, cold water, sugar, and rose-flavoured syrup such as Rooh Afza. Since it contains more water, the texture is thinner than regular lassi, which makes it perfect for hot weather. Some families also add a few drops of kewra essence for extra aroma. Crushed ice is often added before serving to make it even more refreshing.





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Spiritual Significance of Chabeel

Chabeel is widely distributed on the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru. Historical accounts say that he went through immense suffering but remained calm and devoted, accepting the Divine Will with strength. To honour his memory, devotees serve cold Chabeel to others during peak summer. This simple act offers relief from the heat while also reminding people of compassion, resilience, and the importance of serving others.

How To Make Chabeel At Home

Ingredients

1 cup chilled milk

4 cups cold water

4-5 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

3 tablespoons Rooh Afza

A few drops of kewra essence (optional)

Crushed ice

Method

In a large jug, mix the milk and cold water.

Add sugar and stir until fully dissolved.

Pour in the Rooh Afza and kewra essence.

Add plenty of crushed ice and mix well.

Serve chilled and enjoy.

Refreshing, meaningful, and easy to prepare, Chabeel is more than just a summer drink, it is a symbol of faith, generosity, and community spirit.