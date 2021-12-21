Nachos are a snack that no one can resist! Be it in a movie theatre, a restaurant, or even at home, a delicious plate of nachos sets everything right for us. We can easily find these chips in any supermarket or store, and the best part is that they come in a variety of flavours. However, these store-bought nachos may not give you the same level of satisfaction as a plate of nachos served in a restaurant; as the taste may differ. So, if you also love a delicious plate of nachos as much as we do, then it is time to make some of your own! But this time, it's not only the plain nachos that we will make. To bring you a delicious twist of taste in nachos, here is a recipe of loaded chicken nachos!





It goes without saying that this bowl of nachos is filled with veggies, chicken, masalas and sauces that make an ultimate snack to devour. This recipe may sound like a lot of work, but trust us, you can easily use your leftover ingredients and turn them into something delicious. These chicken loaded nachos are perfect for the time when your friends are coming over or when there is a movie night with the family! So, without waiting, let us see how to make these chicken loaded nachos.

To quickly cook some nachos, you can take the leftover rotis and bake them until crisp. Now in a pan, add some oil and mix in shredded chicken. Then add spices like red chilli powder, salt and pepper. Let it cook. Once it cooks, turn off the gas. Until then, finely chop onions, tomatoes, corn and capsicum. Toss these veggies in a peri-peri masala.

In a bowl, add the prepared nachos, put in the prepared chicken and top it with veggies. Then add some hot sauce and cheese sauce to complete it! Once done, serve and enjoy!





For the full recipe of loaded chicken nachos, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!