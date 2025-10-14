While most of India celebrates Diwali with laddoos, rangoli, and fairy lights, Bengal has its own unique festive charm. Alongside Kali Pujo, Bengalis observe Bhoot Chaturdashi, a day dedicated to honouring ancestors and celebrating age-old seasonal rituals. At the heart of this celebration is Choddo Shaak, a humble yet meaningful dish made of fourteen different leafy greens, served with steamed rice. Choddo Shaak is more than just a plate of greens. It is a blend of tradition, wellness, and seasonal wisdom. Each leaf has its own flavour, nutritional profile, and symbolic significance.





In today's wellness-focused world, this centuries-old ritual is a forgotten superfood feast waiting to be rediscovered. Let us explore the magic, history, and health benefits of Choddo Shaak - one leaf at a time.





Also Read: Kali Pujo 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Bhog Rituals That Define The Festival

What Is Choddo Shaak?

The term Choddo Shaak literally means "fourteen greens" in Bengali. On the eve of Bhoot Chaturdashi, a day before Kali Pujo, often coinciding with Choti Diwali, Bengali families prepare this ritualistic dish. Fourteen different leafy vegetables are cooked separately and served together with plain steamed rice, making for a visually stunning and nutritionally diverse meal.





The greens are chosen based on seasonal availability, Ayurvedic wisdom, and family tradition. Some are bitter, some earthy, and some slightly sweet, all designed to cleanse the body, strengthen immunity, and provide balance during the seasonal transition from autumn to winter.

Significance Of Fourteen Greens In Choddo Shaak:

Bhoot Chaturdashi is considered the night when ancestral spirits are believed to visit homes. While this gives the ritual symbolic depth, the practical side is equally important. Eating fourteen types of greens is a way to honour lineage, celebrate diversity, and align with seasonal health practices.





The number fourteen carries multiple meanings:

Fourteen forefathers: Representing ancestral lineage.

Fourteen diyas: Lit to symbolically guide ancestors' home.

Ayurvedic wisdom: Bitter and leafy greens help detoxify the body and strengthen immunity as winter approaches.

As food expert Debjani Chatterjee Alam explains, "Choddo Shaak is not just a ritual. It is a beautiful example of how our food traditions are aligned with nature. These greens are rich in iron, fibre, and antioxidants, perfect for preparing the body for winter."





Also Read: Bhog-er Mangsho Recipe: This Bengali-Style Meat Dish Is Served To The Gods

The 14 Greens That Make The Choddo Shaak Ritual:

No two Choddo Shaak platters are the same. Families often include wild greens alongside cultivated ones, celebrating the biodiversity of Bengal's fields. Some commonly used greens include:

Palong Shaak (Spinach) - Mild and velvety. Pui Shaak (Malabar Spinach) - Nutty with a hint of sweetness. Methi Shaak (Fenugreek) - Bitter and aromatic. Notey Shaak (Amaranth) - Earthy and vibrant. Kochu Shaak (Taro leaves) - Soft and slightly starchy. Lai Shaak (Mustard greens) - Pungent and warming. Thankuni Shaak (Centella) - Herbal, grounding. Brahmi Shaak (Bacopa) - Mild, with medicinal qualities. Kalmi Shaak (Water spinach) - Lightly crunchy. Neem Shaak (Neem leaves) - Bitter, traditionally detoxifying. Hingche Shaak (Leucas) - Earthy and unique. Bhat Shaak (Clerodendrum) - Slightly astringent. Sushni Shaak (Marsilea) - Soft, slightly tangy. Chalkumro Shaak (Ash gourd leaves) - Mild with subtle aroma.

How To Cook Choddo Shaak? Choddo Shaak Recipe

Cooking Choddo Shaak is simple, rustic, and meditative. Traditionally, no onion or garlic is used. The bitterness of some leaves is intentional, reflecting a belief in balance, cleansing, and grounding the body.

Wash and chop all greens thoroughly.

Saute the greens in mustard oil with green chillies, turmeric, and salt.

Optional additions include fried pumpkin, brinjal, or bori (sun-dried lentil dumplings) for texture.

Serve hot with plain steamed rice, often as the first course of the evening feast.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: 7 Must-Try Regional Sweets To Add Unique Flavours To Your Festive Table

Why Choddo Shaak Is A Superfood?

In a world chasing exotic greens and detox teas, Choddo Shaak is a forgotten superfood ritual:

Diverse nutrition: Fourteen types of greens provide a mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Seasonal detox: Ideal for transitioning from autumn to winter.

Gut and immunity booster: High fibre content supports digestion and overall health.

Cultural medicine: Combines taste, tradition, and wellness in a single dish.

Debjani Chatterjee Alam says, "We often look for imported superfoods, but our local shaaks are just as powerful. Choddo Shaak is food as medicine."

Do You Get Choddo Shaak Outside Bengal?

Yes. Recreating this ritual is easier than it seems. All you need to do is:

Visit farmers' markets or Bengali grocers for a mix of leafy greens. You can also find a ready-made packet of fourteen mixed leafy greens. Use fourteen distinct varieties, even if they are not traditional. Grow some greens in pots or balconies for a homegrown touch. Serve with plain steamed rice and a drizzle of mustard oil, and enjoy mindfully.

The goal is not to replicate every ancestral tradition but to celebrate seasonal diversity, mindful eating, and the richness of local greens.





Also Read: Ahead Of Diwali, Soan Papdi Preparation Video Goes Viral On The Internet

Photo Credit: iStock

Fun Fact: A Leafy Alternative To Halloween

While Halloween focuses on costumes and candy, Bhoot Chaturdashi and Choddo Shaak celebrate seasonal wellness, ancestry, and mindful eating. It is Bengal's way of combining ritual and nutrition, which are spooky-free, nourishing, and deeply meaningful.

So, this Diwali, while lighting diyas and enjoying sweets, do not forget to prepare a bowl of Choddo Shaak. If not anything else, your health will thank you. Subho Bhoot Chaturdashi!