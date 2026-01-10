Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan celebrated her 61st birthday on January 9. She celebrated the special day with her loved ones, and glimpses from the celebration are truly serving goals. Actress Huma Qureshi shared a series of pictures and videos from the Om Shanti Om director's heartwarming birthday lunch. The carousel begins with the birthday girl all set to cut a round pineapple cake, covered in white frosting and decorated with slices of pineapple arranged to look like flowers. We can also see a pink candle on top of the cake.





As the video pans towards the birthday girl, in the background, Huma asks, “What do you want to say about this cake?” She responds hilariously, saying, “This is exactly representing me at 61. Started off nicely, I have got fully squished now.”





When someone adds, “But it is beautiful from inside,” she quips, “Yeah, very beautiful from inside. It's about beauty and taste.” But when people around her begin singing "Happy Birthday," Farah Khan interrupts them to make a wish first. Finally, after taking a bite of the sweet treat, she declares, “Yeh dekho andar ki kitna khoobsurat hai (Just see, how beautiful this is).”





Huma Qureshi shared the glimpses, writing, “Best birthday lunch with Farah Khan Kunder. Celebrating her warmth, love, laughter, and a little madness—today and every day,” adding, “She makes even a messed-up cake, and every moment feel just right.”

Roshan Jambhale, who is reportedly associated with Farah Khan as the video editor for her official YouTube channel, also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. On his Instagram Stories, he posted a video of the choreographer-filmmaker cutting a two-tier blue-and-white ombré cake.





The sweet treat, set on a silver board, was adorned with gold spheres and other decorative elements that looked every bit delicious. As Farah was seen cutting the cake, her team sang the birthday song.

The delicious cakes, paired with Farah Khan's unfiltered and witty thoughts, made the birthday party fun and delicious.