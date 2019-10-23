SEARCH
  • Dhanteras 2019: 5 Kitchenware Items To Watch Out For In Amazon's Great India Festival Sale

Dhanteras 2019: 5 Kitchenware Items To Watch Out For In Amazon's Great India Festival Sale

This festive season, Amazon India's Great India Festival is offering many lucrative discounts on common kitchenware items. We have handpicked some of the best deals for you.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 23, 2019 15:50 IST

Dhanteras or Dhantryodashi would be celebrated on 25th October 2019 this year. Dhanteras falls two days ahead of Diwali. On this day, it is considered auspicious to make purchases pertaining to metal and electronics. 'Dhan' in Hindi means wealth. On this day, many people purchase utensils as well. In fact, people who do not wish to buy big, make token purchase of spoons or spatulas. This festive season, Amazon India's Great India Festival is offering many lucrative discounts on common kitchenware items. We have handpicked some of the best deals for you. Have a look!



1. Frying Pans

 Fry puris, pakodas and more without a fuss in these stylish flat-bottom, non-stick pans. The non-toxic, non-stain material ensures your food is cooked safely, without sticking to the pan. These anodised pans are compatible with Indian cooking.  

NDTV Food Picks
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Flat Bottom Deep-Fry Pan, 26cm (L22)
1,320 1,320fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
73% off
NIRLON Kitchenware Cookware Set 3 Layer Superior Coating Combo Set Paratha Tawa 27.5 cm, Frying Pan with Steel Lid 24 cm, Kadai Wok Pan 2 Litre, Tapper Pan 20 cm, Tadka Pan 5-Pieces
4,430 1,163fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
5% off
Prestige Hard Anodised Cookware Saute Pan, 200 mm, Black
1,040 980fromamazon.in

2. Induction Cooktop

Induction cooking is the way forward. Top chefs in several plush restaurants are using induction cooktop, it's time you do too. And these deals will make sure you stop procrastinating your plans of buying these suave cooktops. These induction cookers are designed for Indian cooking and some of these also come with auto-off feature, which helps save electricity. Other than this, the cool-to-touch surface helps cook food safely.



NDTV Food Picks
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Flat Bottom Deep-Fry Pan, 26cm (L22)
1,320 1,320fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
56% off
Pigeon Induction Cooktop
(3,658 ratings & reviews)
3,194 1,399fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
31% off
Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction Cooker (Black)
3,995 2,734fromamazon.in

3. Sandwich Griller

Who doesn't like biting into a hot and grilled sandwich oozing with cheese?! This Diwali, bring your own sandwich maker at home and grill a restaurant-style sandwich, each time you crave one. Stainless steel covering, anti-lock clip, non-stick plating, these sandwich makers are packed with high-end features and available at such amazing prices. Have a look.

NDTV Food Picks
34% off
Borosil Super Jumbo BGRILLSS23 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker (Black)
4,790 3,129fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
37% off
Prestige Grill Toaster
4,295 2,700fromamazon.in

4. Mixer Grinders

Amazon is offering upto 60 percent off on mixer grinders. Big, small, medium, there are grinders of all shapes and sizes with faster blades, better quality jars and durable features. Available in sleek and compact designs, these grinders are sure to be a value addition to your kitchen.



NDTV Food Picks
35% off
Bajaj Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars
(6,701 ratings & reviews)
3,230 2,098fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
61% off
Russell Hobbs Livia 550-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White)
3,995 1,549fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
43% off
Prestige Iris(750 Watt) Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar,White and Blue
(4,102 ratings & reviews)
4,955 2,799fromamazon.in



5. Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

A stainless cutlery set could prove to be an amazing gifting option. With a range of teaspoons, tablespoons and forks, these cutlery sets are uber stylish, compact and durable. Depending upon your budget range, Amazon is offering many options, so take a wise call.



NDTV Food Picks
33% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 24 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, Vintage (Contains: 6 Table Spoons, 6 Tea Spoons, 6 Forks, 6 Knives), Silver
1,500 999fromamazon.in
NDTV Food Picks
54% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 24 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, Stripes (Contains: 6 Table Spoons, 6 Tea Spoons, 6 Forks, 6 Dessert Spoons), Silver
1,000 459fromamazon.in



The offers are valid only for next few days, so make sure you hurry up and make most of the deals available. Here's wishing you all a Happy Diwali and Happy Dhanteras!
 

