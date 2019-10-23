Dhanteras 2019: 5 Kitchenware Items To Watch Out For In Amazon's Great India Festival Sale

Dhanteras falls two days ahead of Diwali

Dhanteras or Dhantryodashi would be celebrated on 25th October 2019 this year. Dhanteras falls two days ahead of Diwali. On this day, it is considered auspicious to make purchases pertaining to metal and electronics. 'Dhan' in Hindi means wealth. On this day, many people purchase utensils as well. In fact, people who do not wish to buy big, make token purchase of spoons or spatulas. This festive season, Amazon India's Great India Festival is offering many lucrative discounts on common kitchenware items. We have handpicked some of the best deals for you. Have a look!











1. Frying Pans





Fry puris, pakodas and more without a fuss in these stylish flat-bottom, non-stick pans. The non-toxic, non-stain material ensures your food is cooked safely, without sticking to the pan. These anodised pans are compatible with Indian cooking.





2. Induction Cooktop

Induction cooking is the way forward. Top chefs in several plush restaurants are using induction cooktop, it's time you do too. And these deals will make sure you stop procrastinating your plans of buying these suave cooktops. These induction cookers are designed for Indian cooking and some of these also come with auto-off feature, which helps save electricity. Other than this, the cool-to-touch surface helps cook food safely.











3. Sandwich Griller





Who doesn't like biting into a hot and grilled sandwich oozing with cheese?! This Diwali, bring your own sandwich maker at home and grill a restaurant-style sandwich, each time you crave one. Stainless steel covering, anti-lock clip, non-stick plating, these sandwich makers are packed with high-end features and available at such amazing prices. Have a look.





4. Mixer Grinders





Amazon is offering upto 60 percent off on mixer grinders. Big, small, medium, there are grinders of all shapes and sizes with faster blades, better quality jars and durable features. Available in sleek and compact designs, these grinders are sure to be a value addition to your kitchen.

















5. Stainless Steel Cutlery Set





A stainless cutlery set could prove to be an amazing gifting option. With a range of teaspoons, tablespoons and forks, these cutlery sets are uber stylish, compact and durable. Depending upon your budget range, Amazon is offering many options, so take a wise call.

















The offers are valid only for next few days, so make sure you hurry up and make most of the deals available. Here's wishing you all a Happy Diwali and Happy Dhanteras!









