Diabetes: How Sprouted Fenugreek Seeds Or Methidana May Help Manage Diabetes 

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that is marked by fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Diabetes are of many kinds, and they are not reversible. However, you can manage your diet and lifestyle in a way to keep your blood sugars in check. Diabetes, if left unchecked, may be associated with weight gain, kidney damage and increased risk of cardiovascular disorder. An ideal diabetes diet should be a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. One should try cut down on starchy carbs and look for more complex carbohydrate sources. They fill you up and also do not cause an instant surge in blood sugar levels. You would be surprised to know that your kitchen stash is filled with ingredients that may come in handy to manage diabetes naturally. Fenugreek seeds (or methi seeds) are one such superfood you must not ignore in your pantry.





Fenugreek Seeds For Diabetes

Methi dana is an excellent choice for regulating blood sugar. Diabetics could benefit a great deal by including it in their diet. Fenugreek seeds are replete with fibre that digests slowly and enables gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. According to a study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. You can soak the fenugreek seeds in water and consume the water next day, you can even eat the soaked fenugreek seeds. Another way to eat fenugreek seeds is by sprouting them. Sprouting enhances digestibility of food. It helps assimilate and absorb nutrients better during digestion.

Here's How You Can Sprout Fenugreek Seeds For Diabetes Management:

Sprouted Fenugreek Seeds For Diabetes Management





1. Take a fistful of seed. Soak them in 1 cup of warm water overnight. Drain the excess water out of the bowl in the morning. You can use the strainer if you want.





2. Next, wrap the seeds in a damp cloth.





3. Wait 3 to 4 days for the seeds to sprout. You will see some of these seeds developing a white-tail like sprouts.





4. These sprouts are bitter in taste, so if you want, you can mix it in salad with other veggies and fruits. You can have it is as a stand-alone snack.





Diabetes management may be an overwhelming task but with gradual and mindful steps, you can ace the feat. Make sure you always consult an expert before making any major alterations to your diet.









