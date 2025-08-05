A young Blinkit delivery agent has gone viral on social media yet again for his "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video. His positive attitude and signature style have won many hearts online. The post was shared by Benjamin Ryan Gautam, a vlogger who often posts different updates from his daily life. This particular video shows him narrating his day from his time at college to his preparation for his delivery job. Benjamin explains that his morning started with college lectures and "zero motivation." After that, he has to change his clothes and get ready for work. "Switch from student to hustler real quick," he declares.





Also Read: Blinkit For Everything: Child's Homework Goes Viral, Sums Up How We Shop For Food Now





He notes that he has everything he needs in his bag. He starts by changing into his Blinkit shirt from his college clothes. Next, he says, "Now it's time to wash my face because I need to look good." He proceeds to do so, thoroughly. He also tells the viewers that he has skipped lunch because he has no time. He adds, "Bills do not pay themselves and dreams need fuel." He then carefully puts sunscreen on his face because it's quite sunny. He also puts on lip balm, which he calls his "favourite step." He praises his own appearance and hypes himself up, saying, "Looking good today." He remembers that he also needs to protect his hands from sun damage. Thus, he uses another sunscreen for his hands.

Finally, he shows off his helmet to the camera. "It's really important because it protects my pretty head and also my pretty face." After he secures it on his head, he is ready to leave. "From book to boxes, let's go and make some deliveries, period," he says. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Zomato Agent's Priceless Reaction To Surprise Birthday Bash By Customers





The viral reel has received more than 2.7 million views on Instagram so far. The comments section had many positive reactions. Read some of them below:





"I hope you get everything your wonderful heart desires. You work hard, you hustle, and you entertain! Wish you all the success in the world!"





"The way you are hustling with a smile is very motivating. Keep it going! God bless you."





"Everything is okay, cutie, but do not skip your lunch!!"





"You should know that we are so proud of you."





"Dreams need fuel... respect the self-care x hustle combo!"





"Good for you, mate, keep going!"





Benjamin Ryan Gautam's videos have taken the internet by storm in the past, too. As pointed out by some people in the comments, Priyanka Chopra Jonas follows him on Instagram. He is from Haridwar.