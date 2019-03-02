Diabetes Management: Here's What Makes Apple An Ideal Fruit For Diabetics

Diabetes is defined as a condition where there is too much of sugar in the blood. The elevated blood sugar could occur when there is not enough insulin produced or your body is not able to respond to the insulin produced. Diabetes is currently one of the most prevalent metabolic disorders in the world, if the findings of a latest study carried by journal Lancet is to be believed China followed by India, and the US will constitute over half of Type-2 diabetics by the year 2030. About 98 million Indians are estimated to be diagnosed with diabetes by the year 2030, the study revealed. The number of youngsters afflicted by diabetes is a staggering concern for experts around the globe. Lack of awareness and timely diagnoses, can make diabetes management an even tougher task. Diabetes, if left uncontrolled could lead to kidney failure, obesity and heart complications.







If you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes, make sure you always have your medicines on time. You must also take extra precautions when it comes to your diet. Steer clear of sugary foods, trans-fats and processed junk. Supplement your diet with a lot of fibre-rich and low carb foods. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are a must-have. Make sure you have plenty of them, and also that they are low in glycemic index.







One such fruit that is known to have diabetic-friendly properties is apple. Here's what makes the delectable fruit an ideal addition to a diabetes diet.



1. Rich in fibre: Apple is a storehouse of both soluble and insoluble fibre, apples may help regulate your blood sugar levels and prevent fluctuations too, mentions the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House. Fibre takes long to breakdown and digest. The also enable gradual release of sugar in the blood stream, which prevents untimely spikes.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Best Low Sugar Fruits Diabetics Can Enjoy)





Diabetes management: Apples are rich in fibres





2. Low GI fruits: Glycemic Index or GI is a relative ranking given to carbohydrates depending upon how they affect the blood sugar fluctuations. Low GI (below 55) foods make sure there are no major fluctuations. Apples have a GI of 38.





3. Low-carb fruit: 100 grams of apples contain only 14 grams of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates metabolise soon, which is why experts often say you should keep the carb content low in a diabetes diet.





(Also Read: Diabetes Management: Here's Why You Should Include Cherries In Your Diabetes Diet)





It's best to have apples raw and fresh. Do not peel them, as apple peels are a rich source of antioxidants too, make sure you wash them well before having hem. Many vendors coat them in wax to make their apples look shiny and fresh.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









