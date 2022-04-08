





Tomato ketchup is one condiment that is found in almost every pantry in the world! This quintessential ketchup goes well with almost all recipes. From Indian staples like pakoda, cheela, dhokla, to continental dishes like burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, French fries and more! It is safe to say that these dishes are hard to imagine without the humble tomato ketchup. While we tend to call tomato ketchup 'sauce', but the fact is that both of those condiments are quite different. Every ketchup is a sauce but not all sauces can be called ketchup. Interesting, isn't it?! But have you ever wondered how the tomatoes turn into the red colour sauce that is available to us in glass bottles and plastic packets? We have found a video that shows how tomato ketchup is prepared commercially!

The video was uploaded by Instagram food blogger @foodie_incarnate and it has 682k views and over 30k likes.





How Tomato Ketchup Is Commercially Produced?

The process starts with weighing tomato puree. The tomato puree is made just from tomatoes and has no additives. The puree is poured into a huge barrel for machine mixing. Drinking water is also poured into the barrel. For 170 kilograms of tomato puree, they use 60 litres of water. Once it starts mixing, steam is released into the barrel. This helps in bringing the ketchup together.





Next, coriander powder, red chilli powder, onion paste, garlic paste and sodium benzoate are placed in a bowl and dissolved in water to make a masala mixture. Sodium benzoate is a preservative that is added to sodas, packaged foods etc. to prolong the shelf life. The masala mixture is poured into the steaming hot barrel into the puree.





Then, 70 kilograms of sugar and 6 kilograms of salt are mixed with the puree. After a while, once the ingredients have combined, the ketchup is ready! Then it is bottled through the machine and ready to be dispatched for consumption. Take a look:











