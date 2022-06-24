Summers are all about indulging in all things chilled or delicious. Whether it's an ice cream or a sorbet, slush or a popsicle - we all love to binge on these treats to keep us cool and refreshed in the hot summer months. Popsicles these days come in myriad flavours and forms, and there are new ones being invented by the minute. One such recent Popsicle experiment, however, has left a bad aftertaste among internet users. A Canadian brand announced the introduction of a new ketchup Popsicle that has left the internet absolutely disgusted. Take a look:

(Also Read: This Weird Cake Made With Tomato Ketchup Has Divided Reddit Users)





A popular condiment brand in Canada, French's is best known for its mustard sauce. They introduced the new ketchup popsicles on Twitter on Monday, June 20. "Hey Canadian friends, your favourite condiment just got a whole lot cooler. A refreshingly savoury & sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100% Canadian tomatoes," wrote the brand on Twitter. They also shared a recipe for the 'Frenchsicle' on their website, made with tomato juice, ketchup and cayenne pepper sauce.

According to their website, the popsicles are limited edition and available across Canada only for a certain period during the summer season. The brand also stated that the flavour of ketchup was quite popular across the country, as per a survey they conducted. 79% of Canadians stated they like or love ketchup, as per French's. The survey also found out that if Canadians had to choose to try any dessert made with ketchup like cake, cookies or popsicles, 79% would choose none of the above.





Twitter users reacted to the bizarre ketchup popsicles. Several wanted to know why the brand created such a weird combination in the first place. "Incredible things are happening in Canada," said one user while another wrote, "An offering from the ice cream truck in my personal hell." Another user joked, "Finally I can throw tomatoes at bad performers and do some damage!"





Take a look at the reactions to the video:

Would you like to try these bizarre ketchup popsicles? Or would you rather opt for the traditional flavours instead? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments section.