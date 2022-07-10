It is Bakri-Eid today (July 10, 2022) and everyone is indulging in delicacies made of mutton, with much enthusiasm. And as much as we wish we could make everything on the menu, it does get quite hectic being in the kitchen for such long hours. There is no doubt that every minute spent preparing is always rewarded by a plate of luscious meaty chunks soaked in flavour, but not everyone has the luxury of time in today's world. So if you feel like you are missing out on the Eid celebrations just because you don't have enough time on your hands, don't worry, we got you covered. Presenting a mouth-watering mutton dish that requires not more 30 mins to prepare - Mutton chaap fry.





Also read: Eid Al-Adha 2022: This Full-Course Menu Will Amp Up Your Eid Celebrations





Mutton chaap is the quick fix that you need every time you want a luxurious yet easy mutton dish. Made with quite a few ingredients and no hassle of lengthy preparations, this crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside chaap is sure to leave you wanting for more. For best results, use the meat of the ribs which is also considered the tastiest part, which certainly makes our Mutton chaap much more appetising. Already slurping? Find the recipe below.





Also read: Mutton Resha Gosht: A Quick Mutton Recipe For Your Next Dinner Party (Recipe Inside)

Mutton is a sought after delicacy at this time of the year

Bakri Eid 2022: How To Make Mutton Chaap Fry | Mutton Chaap Fry Recipe:

Get yourself some mutton chaap pieces and put them in a cooker along with ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper powder, and some water. Let this cook for 1 whistle and simmer for another 5-10 mins. Open the lid and check if the water is dry, if not keep it on high flame and let it completely dry.





Now mix all the remaining ingredients and make a smooth runny batter. Marinate the mutton in this batter for 10 mins and then fry till golden brown on both sides. Take off the heat and your Eid celebrations just got a lot tastier.





For the step-by-step recipe of the mutton chaap fry, click here.





Try this recipe and let us know how much you loved it in the comments below.

Bakri Eid 2022 Mubarak!