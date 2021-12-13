The variety of Indian breads is something that Indian cuisine is proud of. From simple rotis to crisp pooris and stuffed kulchas, there's something about Indian breads that makes us want to eat them with everything. And if it's for breakfast, then we all know that a delicious, crispy paratha is soul-soothing! Whether you enjoy the traditional aloo paratha, gobi paratha or mix paratha- we can almost add anything as a filling and prepare a wholesome breakfast in no time. The best part about a paratha is that it makes us feel full for most part of the day. And when you pair it with a spoonful of butter from the top and chai on the side, then brace yourself for indulgence! However, if you want to give your parathas a nutritional and healthy twist, here we bring you a recipe of beetroot paratha that you must try!





Since the winter season is here, it is best to make out of the season's fresh produce. Plus, beetroot is loaded with benefits that aid our health in many ways. It can help to reduce weight, purify blood, improve heart health, is high in antioxidants, and is also rich in minerals. So, with these numerous benefits, a beetroot paratha should definitely be a part of your diet. Find the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Beetroot Paratha | Beetroot Paratha Recipe

First, in a bowl, add wheat flour, salt, ghee, and knead a dough with warm water. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Till then, prepare the filling. Next, shred a beetroot in a bowl. To this, add salt, pepper and red chilli. Mix it all well. Now, make roundels of the dough, roll it out, fill a generous amount of the beetroot filling in the middle and close the dough. Now roll it out again and bake it on a tawa. Once brown and crisp, serve it and enjoy!

For the full recipe of beetroot paratha, click here.





Make this delicious and healthy paratha, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!