Golgappa is one of India's most-loved street foods and is known by different names across the country. It is usually served with flavoured water and a variety of fillings, making it a favourite among food lovers. However, this recipe gives the classic golgappa a delicious twist. Instead of the usual water filling, it is stuffed with a tangy and spicy potato-chickpea mixture that is packed with flavour and crunch. The recipe was shared on the Instagram page Rahul Zaika Hub.

How To Make Spicy Golgappa Chaat

To begin, add fresh coriander, green chillies, ginger, garlic, roasted cumin powder, amchur (dry mango powder) and one boiled potato to a blender. Blend everything into a smooth paste.





Next, take another boiled potato in a bowl and mash it well. Add chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, black salt, regular salt and amchur. Mix well.

Now add finely chopped onion, finely chopped tomato, boiled black chickpeas and the prepared coriander paste. Squeeze in some lemon juice and add a little water to bring everything together. Mix until well combined.

What Makes This Golgappa Chaat Worth Trying?

Unlike regular golgappas, this version combines the freshness of herbs with the hearty texture of potatoes and black chickpeas. The result is a flavourful chaat with a balance of spice, tanginess and crunch in every bite. It is a great option when you are craving street-style snacks at home and want something a little more filling.





Finally, carefully crack open the golgappas and fill them with the prepared spicy chaat mixture. Serve immediately and enjoy.

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