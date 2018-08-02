Happy Friendship Day 2018: Best Restaurant Deals From Across Delhi NCR

Someone has rightly said, "Friends are family you choose!" Being an indispensable part of your life, they partake in our little joys and miseries and are excellent secret-keepers. Friendship day 2018 is almost here and you have got a reason to tell your friends you love them. While there are uncountable ways to show your love for your friends, this friendship day calls for something special and nothing short of surprises. Get together with your best friends and reminisce the days that you all have spent together in school or college over drinks or a delicious meal, as this time wouldn't come back easily; all thanks to our busy lives! So, make this friendship day 2018 a memorable one and treat your buddies at these amazing restaurants that are offering some incredible deals.





Here's to revisiting old days and creating some new memories!





1. Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, New Delhi





This friendship day, let the chef at Olive Qutub pamper you and your friends with the gluttonous table brunch and scrumptious dinner. Your meal starts with a delicate amuse-bouche, followed by tomato salsa and a side of freshly-baked bread with your main course. A refreshing palate cleansing sorbet flows between courses, with house-baked biscotti and a hot cuppa served at the end. What's all the waiting for? Reserve your seats before it's too late.





When: 5th August, 2018





Where: Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Timings: 12-4 pm for brunch and 7 pm to midnight for dinner





Cost: Brunch - INR 2995++ per person with alcohol for brunch





Dinner: INR 3500++ (meal for two without alcohol)





Contact: 011 29574444 / 9810235472





2. Drunk Art, Gurgaon





Friendship day is just round the corner and if you haven't made any plans yet, then Drunk Art is your place to be; all thanks to its "Tera Yaar Hu Mein" offer, where you get 30% flat discount on your bill till 7 pm. So, what are you waiting for? Get your buddies along and raise a toast to the bond you share. Do get your table booked in advance.





When: 5th August, 2018





Where: Drunk Art, 30, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon





Timings: 12 noon- 12 midnight





Contact: 9990631008





3. Philtre - The Bistro, Gurgaon





Celebrate this friendship day at Philtre - The Bistro, where they will be screening the best episodes of 90's all-time favourite sitcom FRIENDS. This iconic sitcom ran for 10 seasons and even though it is long over, its popularity hasn't died down yet. The screening will be accompanied with trivia quizzes based on the series. Those two friends that write same/correct answer will get a complimentary beer each and is valid for each question. There is a special themed menu planned for this day. Don't forget to book your table in advance.





When: 5th August, 2018





Where: Philtre - The Bistro, SCO 40, 1st Floor & Terrace, Sector 29, Gurgaon





Timings: 12 noon- 12 midnight





Contact: 9599383708, 9599383707





4. Copper Bar Lounge, Crowne Plaza, New Delhi





The Copper Bar Lounge at Crowne Plaza is hosting a unique 'beer friends forever festival' ahead of International Beer Day and friendship day. It offers you and your friends a weekend of laughter, memories and, of course, lots of good food. Devour some lip-smacking snacks like shredded crispy mushroom, assorted vegetable salt and pepper, chicken pan fried, crisp lamb, golden fried crisp prawn, with a pitcher of beer. Head to Crowne Plaza and have a lit weekend.





When: 3rd to 5th August, 2018





Where: Copper Bar Lounge, Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla, New Delhi





Cost: INR 799 plus taxes onwards





Timings: 11:00 am to 12:45 am





5. Tanoshii Trail, New Delhi





New Delhi's exotic yet modern Pan Asian restaurant is set to celebrate the day of friendship and invites you to participate in "get it right for your appetite" challenge. You will be blindfolded and presented with a dish from the menu. You will have to try out the same and guess the name of the dish or identify at least three ingredients. If you are able to guess it correctly, you will get the dish for free along with a complimentary mocktail. Looks like an interesting challenge, right? Why don't you challenge your friends and see if they can fetch those complimentary drinks for you.





When: 5th August, 2018





Where: Tanoshii Trail, Greater Kailash 1, M-Block Market, New Delhi





Contact: 011-40044818





So, now you know where to take your friends on this friendship day to celebrate your bond with them. Do tell us your experience in the comment section below. Happy Friendship Day!







