If you're wandering the streets of Noida in search of a cosy spot to indulge your sweet tooth and caffeine cravings, Honey & Dough should be on your radar. This charming bakery-cafe, with its inviting ambience and irresistible aromas, offers a delightful mix of freshly baked goods, artisanal breads, decadent desserts, and hearty cafe fare.





In the bustling Sector 50 market, Honey & Dough's Noida outlet offers the perfect blend of cosy charm and vibrant energy. On a recent morning visit with my family, the cafe's cool interiors and the aroma of fresh bakes instantly set the tone for a leisurely breakfast.





We began with the Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich, which was a refreshing start. Generously packed with tender chicken, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and a tangy dressing, it was served in perfectly toasted bread that added a satisfying crunch to every bite. This hearty sandwich is ideal for those who want something filling yet light enough to start the day.

The French Toast was a crowd-pleaser at our table. Soft, fluffy slices soaked just right and topped with a drizzle of syrup, fresh fruits, and a dusting of powdered sugar-it was indulgent yet balanced, without being overly sweet. My personal favourite, however, was the Turkish Eggs. Served on creamy yoghurt with perfectly poached eggs, the dish had layers of flavour- tangy, spicy, and rich that made every mouthful memorable.

While the food menu was impressive, the drinks held some exciting surprises. Matcha has been the talk of the town lately, and Honey & Dough has embraced the trend with an all-new Matcha Menu. I opted for the Coconut Iced Matcha, and it was delightful. Smooth, refreshing, and slightly sweet, it's a great pick even for those who haven't yet developed a taste for matcha's natural bitterness.

The cafe is also tapping into playful trends with its Labubu Menu. My daughter ordered the Labubu Strawberry Shake, which arrived with an edible Labubu picture floating on the frothy top. She was thrilled by the presentation, and the shake's creamy, fruity flavour didn't disappoint either.

From wholesome breakfast dishes to trendy beverages, Honey & Dough in Noida manages to strike a perfect balance between quality, creativity, and comfort.