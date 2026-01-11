Vitamin C is one of the most essential nutrients for the body when it comes to boosting immunity, skin health and overall wellness. This nutrient comes from citrus fruits, berries and vegetables, and works as a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage, heals wounds, maintains bone and cartilage, and combats diseases linked to oxidative stress.





Do You Know The Real Powerhouse Of Vitamin C?

In a recent conversation, acclaimed dietitian Sonia Narang pointed out that blueberries, despite their healthy, feel-good image, contain only about 9.8 per cent vitamin C. But do you know how guava compares? According to her, guava packs nearly 20 times more vitamin C than blueberries. She also highlighted that guava is rich in fibre.

Watch the video here:

Health Benefits Of Guava

Guava, also known as the tropical powerhouse, has several nutritional benefits.

Immunity booster: Containing a huge amount of Vitamin C in a single serving, it boosts immunity and skin. Digestion: Being high in dietary fibre, they are excellent for digestion and gut health, and also help with constipation. Cell growth: Folate in guava makes it especially important for pregnant women and cell health. Vision And Skin Health: The local, budget-friendly citrus fruit also helps in improving vision and overall skin health due to its rich Vitamin A content. Weight Management: Being low in sugar and calorie content, guavas are also highly beneficial for weight management.

Also Read: Green Chana vs Black Chana: Which Has More Protein?

Health Benefits Of Blueberries

They are known as antioxidant sources for the body, offering unique properties for reducing inflammation and supporting cognitive health.

Reduces Inflammation: Blueberries are naturally packed with anthocyanins, which help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Brain & Heart Health: They are known for improving brain function and heart health by lowering blood pressure and improving blood flow and blood vessel dilation, according to a 2004 report by the National Library of Medicine. Immune response: Being a good source of Vitamin K and manganese, blueberries support immune function and overall health. Anti-Diabetic: Both fresh and freeze-dried berries are considered effective in naturally improving the insulin sensitivity of the body.

Also Read: Paneer Bhurji Or Egg Bhurji: Which One Should You Choose For More Protein

Nutrients Comparison Of Blueberries And Guava (Per 100 g Of Serving)

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the two citrus fruits - blueberries and guava have the following nutritional components besides Vitamin C content.

Blueberries Guava Vitamin C 8.1 mg 228 mg Protein 0.7 g 2.55 g Total Fat 0.31 g 0.95 g Carbohydrates 14.6 g 14.3 g Total Sugars 9.36 g 8.92 g Lycopene 0 µg 5,200 µg Magnesium 6.2 mg 22 mg Potassium 86 mg 417 mg Water 84.2 g 80.8 g Energy 57 kcal 68 kcal

Which Is A Better Choice, Blueberries Or Guava?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discussed the Vitamin C content in guava as part of “What You Think Is Nutritious Vs What Actually Delivers” series on Instagram. She stated, “Guava delivers 6x more vitamin C than lemon,” and explained that guava delivers 222 mg of Vitamin C per 100 g.

According to research from the National Library of Medicine, guavas are the richest natural source of Vitamin C, surpassing not only blueberries but also lemons, oranges, and strawberries.

When it comes to Vitamin C, guava wins the race by being several times a better source. However, both the citrus fruits should be incorporated into the daily diet for the overall health of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.