Horn Ok Please 2019 Food Festival In Delhi: Dates, Timings, Venue, Tickets And All You Need To Know

Food festivals are a great opportunity to binge on all your favourite foods in one place and one of the most popular food festivals in Delhi - Horn Ok Please- is happening this weekend! This will be the fifth edition of the food festival that sees heavy footfalls from foodies from across the Delhi and NCR. The festival is taking place between March 1st and March 3rd, 2019 at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, between 12 noon and 10 pm. The festival also provides foodies with opportunity to enjoy some good music with great food and an opportunity to shop to their heart's content. We're here to tell you about everything that you can expect to see at the Horn Ok Please 2019 food festival.





The food festival will have an area dedicated to top-notch restaurants and al fresco seating areas and will be called the Walking Street. Another area will be dedicated to desserts like freakshakes, red velvelt waffles, charcoal ice-cream, and a lot more. The festival also features a Kiddie Lane with aeroplane rides, trampoline, shallow bungee jumping, etc. The food festival will also have a number of popular and lesser known food trucks from around the city. The festival also promises to cut back on the exorbitant prices of dishes that are usually served at stalls in food festivals and claims to have all dishes priced at under INR 250. Horn Ok Please 2019 features over 150 eateries, and foods from different cuisines.





According to 'So Delhi's' Digant Sharma: "Most food festivals feature eateries and dishes that have skyrocketing prices, and with the 5th edition of Horn OK Please, we aim to offer delicious food and more at pocket-friendly prices." So, if you are still wondering what to do this weekend, then you can simply head to JNL Stadium and partake in the delicious foods, music and revelry. Tickets for Horn Ok Please 2019 are available at nearbuy.com.

Where: Gate No. 14, JLN Stadium, New Delhi





When: Friday - Sunday, 1st - 3rd March, 2019





Timings:12 Noon - 10 PM







