Trying unusual foods for the first time often makes for the most entertaining reactions - and this latest viral video is proof. A Korean man with desi roots recently took on the daring challenge of eating live octopus, a dish known in Korea as sannakji. Served fresh with sesame oil, the tentacles are still moving when brought to the table, making the experience as thrilling as it is nerve-wracking. In the clip, the man can be seen seated at a restaurant next to another diner, watching closely as they try the wriggling seafood first. The video was shared by the Instagram page @40kahani.





The video begins with him saying, "Kabhi aapne live octopus khaaya hai? Yeh live octopus hai, yeh dekho, naach raha hai. Oh my God. Isko kaise khaayenge? Sesame oil mein dip karke khaana hai." (Have you ever eaten live octopus? This is a live octopus, look, it's dancing. Oh my God. How will we eat this? We have to dip it in sesame oil before eating.)





Also Read: Viral: Florida Woman Raises More Than Rs 18 Lakhs For Elderly Food Delivery Agent, Wins Hearts Online

Sitting next to someone at a restaurant, he asks them, "Gale mein toh nahi fasega na?" (It won't get stuck in my throat, right?) The person beside him takes the first bite. Then, gathering courage, the vlogger tries it himself and looks surprised. After chewing, he says, "Hmm, acha hai." (Hmm, it's good.)

"Eating live octopus for the first time! #korean #kpop #bihari #desikorean Crazy experience! But it was better than I expected!" read the caption of the post.

Check out the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the video, with opinions ranging from amused to curious. One person commented, "Hum noodles ke aage nahi jana chahte, sorry" (We don't want to go beyond noodles, sorry), while another chimed in, "Bhai, vegetarian ban jao yaar" (Brother, just become vegetarian). Some shared their own experiences, like one user who said, "I have tried many times and it's always delicious." Adding a humorous twist, another wrote, "Iska pakora bana do, Charlie bhai!Maza aayega!" (Make a fritter out of this, Charlie bhai! It'll be fun).





Also Read: Matcha Sips To Cake Shop Trips: A Look At Rakul Preet Singh's London Food Crawl





Not all comments were critical; one viewer called out the judgment, saying, "Indian vegetarians really be out here judging meat-eaters, smh. Learn to respect other cultures or don't expect them to respect yours." Questions also popped up, like "How does it taste, bhai?" (How does it taste, brother?) and light-hearted sign-offs such as "Hume maaf kariye, Charlie bhai" (Forgive us, Charlie bhai). Wrapping it up, a final comment read, "Sorry, it's not my favourite dish of Korea whatsoever."





What are your thoughts on this video? Tell us in the comments below.