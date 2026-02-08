Cabbage is a versatile vegetable used in parathas, noodles, salads, and many everyday dishes. While it is healthy, it often contains tiny worms hidden between its layers-even when it looks clean from the outside. These worms are not always visible, so proper cleaning becomes essential. A few simple cleaning methods can help make cabbage safe to eat and free from dirt and insects.





Why Proper Cleaning Matters





Cabbage grows close to the soil and has tightly packed layers, making it an easy hiding place for worms and insects. Cleaning it well helps remove insects, dirt, pesticides, and bacteria, ensuring the vegetable is fresh and safe to cook.

Also Read: How To Cook Gobhi Right: 6 Mistakes You're Probably Making

5 Effective Ways to Clean Cabbage and Remove Worms

1. Remove the Outer Leaves

Discard the outer two to three leaves, as they are most exposed to dirt, insects, and chemicals.

2. Cut the Cabbage into Pieces

Cut the cabbage into halves or quarters. This helps open the layers and makes it easier to spot hidden worms.

3. Soak in Salt Water

Soak the chopped cabbage in warm salt water for 10-15 minutes. Salt helps loosen worms and brings hidden insects out of the layers.

4. Use a Vinegar Solution - Extra Cleaning Tip

Add 1-2 tablespoons of vinegar to a bowl of clean water and soak the cabbage for 5-7 minutes. Vinegar helps kill bacteria and encourages worms to detach from the leaves.





Also Read: How To Eat Cabbage And Cauliflower Without Feeling Gassy

5. Rinse Thoroughly Under Running Water

Rinse the cabbage 2-3 times to wash away any loosened worms, salt, dirt, or vinegar.

6. Inspect Before Cooking

Separate the leaves gently and check for any remaining insects to ensure the cabbage is completely clean.





Cleaning cabbage properly is an easy but important step that ensures safety and hygiene. With simple methods like salt water, vinegar soaking, and thorough rinsing, you can remove worms effectively and enjoy a healthier, cleaner vegetable.