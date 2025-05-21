Bloating is way too common these days. You have a simple home-cooked sabzi, and a few hours later, your stomach feels like a balloon. Sounds familiar? For a lot of us, cabbage and cauliflower are the usual suspects. Yes, they are packed with nutrients and genuinely good for us—but they can also leave you feeling uncomfortable. If you love eating these veggies but hate what they do to your stomach, do not worry. With a few changes, you can enjoy your sabzis without the gas and bloating. Before we get into the how, let us look at why cabbage and cauliflower behave this way in your system.





Cabbage And Cauliflower Are Good For You—Here Is Why

Cauliflower and cabbage may be everyday sabzi choices, but they are full of benefits. Cauliflower helps reduce inflammation, detoxes your system, supports weight loss, and is great for your eyes and skin, thanks to its vitamin C content. Cabbage is no less—it is packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. Regularly eating cabbage can help manage your weight, clean out toxins from your body, and keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Why Your Stomach Feels Weird After Eating These Veggies

Most Indian homes cook with cabbage and cauliflower all the time. But these vegetables belong to the cruciferous group, which are known to cause gas. That is because they are high in fibre and contain something called raffinose, a carb that your gut bacteria struggle to digest. When your system tries to break it down, it can produce gas. If your digestion is on the weaker side or you already have gut issues, these veggies can make you feel worse.

Tips To Cook Cauliflower And Cabbage So They Do Not Make You Bloated

If you feel uneasy after eating cabbage or cauliflower, it might be more about how you are cooking them than the veggies themselves. Nutritionist Shweta Shah shares these simple tricks you can follow at home:

1. Chop It And Let It Sit

Start with how you prep your veggies. Once you chop, grate or cut them, leave them out in the open for at least 30 to 40 minutes. “This gives the chopped vegetables ample time to release the enzymes in the air,” the expert says. When you cook them after this, your body is less likely to feel gassy or bloated.

2. Use Mustard And Cumin While Tempering

Do not ignore the tadka! According to the expert, how you temper the veggies can make a huge difference. Always use mustard seeds and jeera when cooking cabbage or cauliflower. These two are known for helping digestion and also make your sabzi taste better.

3. Let The Steam Go Before You Put A Lid

After adding the veggies and spices to the pan, most of us quickly cover it up with a lid. But this habit could be what is giving you trouble later. Try this instead—let the steam and vapour escape first before you put the lid on. This one small step can stop you from feeling too full or gassy post-meal.

4. Cook It A Bit Longer If You Have Weak Digestion

If you know your digestion is not the best, just cook your cabbage and cauliflower for a little longer. “This trick will make it mushier and easier to eat and digest,” says the expert. The softer the veggie, the easier it will be on your stomach, and the less likely you are to deal with bloating.

Watch the full video here:

Now that you have got these easy tips, go ahead and enjoy your cabbage and cauliflower sabzis without stressing about digestion.