SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • How To Make Easy Banana Walnut Cake With Overripe Bananas (Recipe Inside)

How To Make Easy Banana Walnut Cake With Overripe Bananas (Recipe Inside)

Banana Walnut Cake recipe can be made at home for a delightful sweet treat. The flavour of banana is complimented perfectly with the slightly bitter taste of walnuts.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 11, 2020 17:13 IST

Reddit
How To Make Easy Banana Walnut Cake With Overripe Bananas (Recipe Inside)

Banana walnut cake recipe is an absolute delight to satiate your dessert cravings.

Highlights
  • Bananas often tend to get overripe if not consumed timely
  • Here's a recipe wherein you can use leftover banana in a cake
  • Try and make this luscious banana walnut cake at home

Banana is a wholesome food in more ways than one. It provides us with a significant amount of our daily requirement of fibre, potassium, vitamins and some vital minerals too. The sad part about bananas is that it often gets spoilt or overripe before it can be consumed. There is then no choice but to throw these nutrient powerhouses away. But what if we told you there was a simple cake recipe that you could make at home with these overripe bananas?

Banana Walnut Cake is a super easy recipe that can be made at home for a delightful sweet treat. Its gooey, soft and crumbly texture makes for a great pairing with your tea or coffee. The flavour of banana is complimented perfectly with the coarse, slightly bitter taste of walnuts in the recipe. Further, in case you are missing any of the ingredients in the recipe, you can make some quick swaps as well; for instance, swap walnuts with cashew nuts. Banana bread has become one popular recipe in the lockdown period, and a number of chefs and bloggers have reinvented it in their own way. This banana cake garnished with chopped walnuts can give serious competition to your favourite banana bread recipe.

(Also Read: )

pid1k9iBanana bread is turned into cake with this sinful recipe. 

We must always aim to make the best of waste, and eke out the maximum use of whatever ingredients we have at home. The banana walnut cake is an easy way to use up all the leftover bananas that cannot be consumed raw. The best part of the banana walnut cake is that its easy, versatile and timeless. This cake is made with simple ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen, with results that are absolutely divine!

Here Is The Full Recipe For Banana Walnut Cake:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Ingredients

  • 1 Banana, ripened
  • 3/4 cup Sugar
  • 3/4 cup Maida
  • 3/4 cup Whole Wheat Flour
  • 1/2 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1/2 cup Oil
  • 1/4 cup Walnuts (whole)
  • 1/4 tsp Baking Soda
  • Chopped walnuts for garnish

Method

Comments

  1. Cut the banana into small pieces, and put it in a bowl.
  2. Add sugar to this and mash it with a fork. Mix until sugar dissolves.
  3. Sieve in the dry ingredients, i.e maida, wheat flour, and baking powder.
  4. Blend the mixture well. Add oil and whole walnuts.
  5. Once the batter attains a smooth texture, add baking soda.
  6. Grease a baking pan with a drop of oil and some dry wheat flour.
  7. Pour the batter into the pan slowly, and spread it evenly into the pan. Add chopped walnuts on top for garnish.
  8. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees celsius. Bake for 15-20 minutes at the same temperature.
  9. Check after 15 minutes with a skewer to see if the cake has browned.
  10. Serve hot and fresh from the oven.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Banana Walnut CakeBanana BreadBaking Recipes
Watch: 5 Foods You Should Never Allow Your Pet Dog To Eat
Watch: 5 Foods You Should Never Allow Your Pet Dog To Eat
Mangoes, Lychees And More: Know The Fruits That Contain High Amount Of Sugar
Mangoes, Lychees And More: Know The Fruits That Contain High Amount Of Sugar

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 