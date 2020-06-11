How To Make Easy Banana Walnut Cake With Overripe Bananas (Recipe Inside)

Banana walnut cake recipe is an absolute delight to satiate your dessert cravings.

Banana is a wholesome food in more ways than one. It provides us with a significant amount of our daily requirement of fibre, potassium, vitamins and some vital minerals too. The sad part about bananas is that it often gets spoilt or overripe before it can be consumed. There is then no choice but to throw these nutrient powerhouses away. But what if we told you there was a simple cake recipe that you could make at home with these overripe bananas?





Banana Walnut Cake is a super easy recipe that can be made at home for a delightful sweet treat. Its gooey, soft and crumbly texture makes for a great pairing with your tea or coffee. The flavour of banana is complimented perfectly with the coarse, slightly bitter taste of walnuts in the recipe. Further, in case you are missing any of the ingredients in the recipe, you can make some quick swaps as well; for instance, swap walnuts with cashew nuts. Banana bread has become one popular recipe in the lockdown period, and a number of chefs and bloggers have reinvented it in their own way. This banana cake garnished with chopped walnuts can give serious competition to your favourite banana bread recipe.





Banana bread is turned into cake with this sinful recipe.

We must always aim to make the best of waste, and eke out the maximum use of whatever ingredients we have at home. The banana walnut cake is an easy way to use up all the leftover bananas that cannot be consumed raw. The best part of the banana walnut cake is that its easy, versatile and timeless. This cake is made with simple ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen, with results that are absolutely divine!





Here Is The Full Recipe For Banana Walnut Cake:





Ingredients





1 Banana, ripened

3/4 cup Sugar

3/4 cup Maida

3/4 cup Whole Wheat Flour

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 cup Oil

1/4 cup Walnuts (whole)

1/4 tsp Baking Soda

Chopped walnuts for garnish

Method



