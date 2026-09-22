Oktoberfest may have started as a Bavarian celebration, but you do not have to travel to Munich to get a taste of its beer, food and unmistakably cheerful atmosphere. In Delhi, Polo Lounge at Hyatt Regency Delhi is bringing its own take on the German festival from September 19 to October 4, complete with German-style brews, Bavarian food, live music and festive decor.





I walked into Polo Lounge expecting its usual polished, quiet setting. Instead, the space had been given a distinctly more relaxed, festive makeover. The live music was a big part of it. With old-school German-inspired tunes playing in the background, the atmosphere felt lively and convivial, almost like a beer hall in Germany.

The evening started with cocktails, and the Lagerita was a pleasant surprise. Essentially a lager-inspired take on a margarita, it tones down the strong beer flavour and turns it into a refreshing, flavourful cocktail. Another drink worth trying is the Das Bier Paloma, which arrived in a large boot-shaped glass. The quirky presentation added to the Oktoberfest fun without taking away from the drink itself. There is also a good selection of international, Indian and draught beers for those who prefer their brews the traditional way.

The food menu stays firmly rooted in German and Bavarian flavours, with bratwurst, sausages, schnitzels, pretzels, roast meats and bar snacks. One of my favourites was the smoked salmon served with sour cream on a potato cake. It was beautifully presented, but more importantly, the flavours were spot-on. The smoky salmon, creamy sour cream and crisp potato cake worked remarkably well together.

The pan-fried smoked chicken sausage with fries was another dish I enjoyed. Simple, hearty and comforting, it felt like the kind of food that works particularly well with a cold beer and good company.





The Oktoberfest at Polo Lounge is worth experiencing as the music, decor, food and drinks come together to create a relaxed evening where you can linger over a beer, try something new and soak in the festive mood. For anyone in Delhi who wants a little taste of Bavaria without boarding a flight, this is a fairly convincing detour.