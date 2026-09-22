When people think of South Indian cuisine, dishes like dosa, idli-sambar and vada often come to mind. However, the region is also home to several traditional drinks that are valued for both their taste and health benefits. One such drink is Ambali, a nutritious fermented millet beverage that is especially popular in Karnataka. It is typically made using ragi (finger millet) flour, though other millets such as foxtail millet and barnyard millet can also be used. Combined with curd or buttermilk, Ambali is a refreshing drink that has been enjoyed for generations.

What Is Ambali?

Ambali is a probiotic drink commonly consumed in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra and Goa, a similar drink is known as Ambil, while some parts of North India have their own versions called Rabdi. Known for its cooling properties, Ambali is often consumed during hot weather to help keep the body refreshed and the stomach comfortable.





Also Read: 5 Foods To Add To Your Diet For Better Digestion And Constipation Relief

Health Benefits Of Ambali

Beneficial For Digestion





The good bacteria produced during fermentation help support gut health. Regular consumption may aid digestion and provide relief from common digestive issues such as constipation and acidity.





Rich In Nutrients





Ragi is naturally rich in calcium, iron and fibre. Drinking Ambali is an easy way to include these important nutrients in your diet.





Helps Keep The Body Hydrated





Ambali has a cooling effect on the body, making it a popular summer drink. It also helps maintain hydration and provides a quick source of energy.





Also Read: Ayurveda Expert Shares A 21-Day Plan For Naturally Glowing Skin, Recommends This Morning Drink

How To Make Ambali

Ingredients

2 tbsp ragi flour

2 cups water

1 cup buttermilk or curd

Salt, to taste

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

Chopped onion or coriander (optional)

Method





Step 1: Mix the ragi flour with a little water to form a smooth slurry. Boil the remaining water in a vessel, add the slurry and cook while stirring continuously until the mixture thickens. Allow it to cool completely. Transfer it to an earthen pot or a bowl, add a little water and leave it to ferment overnight.





Step 2: The next morning, whisk the fermented mixture well. Add buttermilk or curd, salt, roasted cumin powder and chopped onion or coriander, if using. Mix well and serve chilled.





Refreshing, nourishing and easy to prepare, Ambali is a simple traditional drink that deserves a place in your summer diet.