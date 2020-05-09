Hypertension? Drinking This Tomato Juice May Help Keep BP in Control

Hypertension, like diabetes has become a serious cause of concern across the world. The cardiovascular condition has afflicted many elderly people and is not even sparing the young. While only a few could reverse the condition- most have to resort to ‘managing' the condition. Either way, you cannot lead a poor lifestyle and continue with your unhealthy dietary habits, if you wish to keep your elevated blood pressure in condition. Hypertension or high blood pressure is condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is too high, which results in immense amount of pressure on the walls to ensure smooth flow of blood. If measures are not taken to control the condition, it may even lead to a stroke. You would be glad to know that there are plenty of fruits and vegetables which could naturally keep your blood pressure in control, however, it must be understood that these foods are no substitute to prescribed medicines. If your doctors have put you on certain medicines, make sure you do not skip your dosage.





Tomato's Role In Managing High Blood Pressure

Tangy and pulpy tomatoes make for an incredible addition to a heart-healthy diet. Here's how it could help keep BP in check. A 100 gm portion of tomatoes contains 237 mg of potassium (as per USDA data). Potassium helps negate ill-effects of sodium. As you would know those who have high BP are often advised to cut back of salt/sodium, that is because, excess sodium topples the water balance in the body which may exert pressure on blood vessels. Tomato's diuretic properties make you expel excess sodium through urine. You can make a range of things using tomatoes, for instance, hearty broths, stews, curries and salads. But whatever you choose to make, do ensure that it is not deep-fried or laden with salt.





To maximize the goodness of the yummy fruit, you can try including glass of fresh home-made tomato juice to your diet everyday. You can prepare it the way you want, or go with this recipe. This recipe of cold tomato juice also packs a seasonal surprise. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



