5 Tomato Face Packs That Are Bound To Make Your Skin Soft And Supple!

Highlights Tomatoes are bright red and tangy and full of goodness and health

Tomatoes are known to have astringent and soothing properties

It replenishes the skin with natural acidic properties

1. Tomato and cucumber face pack

All you need to do is take one tomato and two tablespoons of cucumber paste along with a tablespoon of honey. Squeeze all the juice from the tomato and mix it well with the cucumber and honey. Spread the mixture on your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes and rinse off using lukewarm water. Cucumber has hydrating and soothing properties and will help remove excess oil from the face and retain natural oils. This one's perfect for people with oily skin.



Cucumber has hydrating and soothing properties​



2. Tomato and olive oil face pack

Olive oil is known to be a great moisturizer and mixing it with tomato paste makes it even better. Take a medium sized tomato and squeeze all the juice from it and add one tablespoon of olive oil and mix well. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it for about 15-20 minutes or as it dries. Do not rinse it with cold water, instead take lukewarm water and massage the face in circular motions. This will leave your skin soft and moisturized. This face pack is the best for people with excessively dry skin.

Olive oil is known to be a great moisturizer and mixing it with tomato paste makes it even better.​



3. Tomato pulp face pack

Tomato pulp is best used for removing suntan and can be used to treat open pores as well. Whenever you are pressed for time, just mash boiled potatoes into a pulp and rub it in circular motion on your face and leave it till it dries off. In fact, you can also add one tablespoon of milk and apply it on your face and leave it for not more than 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Do this regularly to remove suntan.



Tomato pulp is best used for removing suntan and can be used to treat open pores as well​



4. Tomato with yogurt and lemon face pack

Beat the pollution with the goodness of tomatoes, yogurt and lemon. Take a tomato and squeeze all the juice out of it, add two teaspoons of lemon juice and fresh plain yogurt. Mix all these ingredients together and apply it on your face and rinse it with lukewarm water after leaving it on for 15-20 minutes. All of these ingredients act as bleaching agents and will ensure a glowing skin.



Beat the pollution with the goodness of tomatoes, yogurt and lemon​



5. Tomato and oatmeal face pack

Talk about exfoliation and oatmeal comes to mind. Powder two tablespoons of oatmeal in coarse form and mix it with two tablespoons of tomato pulp; you can add cucumber pulp too to this mix. Apply this on your face and leave for 15 minutes and then rub it in circular motions before washing it off with lukewarm water. Hello, soft and supple skin!