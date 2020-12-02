Indian Cooking Tips: Use Cauliflower Stem To Make This Yummy <i>'Gobhi Danthal' Sabzi</i>

Cauliflower stem is very nutritious.

Highlights Cauliflower stem is rich in fibre and other nutrients.

Make this delicious Indian-style sabzi with cauliflower stalk.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

The recent craze about 'stem to root' cooking makes total sense. Why waste food that can bring us so many health benefits and can taste good too?! The trend of using the whole vegetable, right from its stem to its leaves has been raging for quite some time now. The first vegetable that we picked for 'all-inclusive cooking' was cauliflower. We were surprised to find out that the hard stem holding the ends of all the florets together is actually quite nutritious.



Did you know that vegetable stems have more fibre than the vegetable itself? Same is with cauliflower stem or 'danthal' as we call it in Hindi. It is said that gobhi danthal is rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C too. Remember this the next time when you lop off the cauliflower head and are about to trash the stalk. Save it and make this delightful Indian sabzi with it.





Gobhi Danthal Sabzi Recipe:



Ingredients

(Serving: 2-3)



Stem of one cauliflower:





1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1-2 green chillies, slit

1 tsp grated ginger

1tsp grated garlic

Hing, a pinch

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

Half tsp coriander seeds, crushed coarsely

1 tsp garam masala powder

Coriander leaves for garnishing



Method:

Step 1 - Chop the cauliflower stems into bite-sized pieces and soak in warm water for around 15 minutes. This will soften the stem and also clean it thoroughly.



Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan. Add a pinch of hing and let it crackle.



Step 3 - Add garlic and saute for a minute. Add chopped onion and green chillies, saute till onion turns brown.



Step 4 - Add tomatoes and ginger, and saute till tomatoes soften.



Step 5 - Add salt, red chilli powder and crushed coriander seeds; saute till tomatoes turn mushy.



Step 6 - Drain and add chopped cauliflower stems. Sprinkle some water, cover the pan and let it cook.



Step 7 - Once the sabzi is well-cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well.



Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and pair this yummy cauliflower sabzi with roti, paratha, naan or poori. Enjoy!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



