If you've ever cracked open a raw egg and noticed a white, stringy strand attached to the yolk, you're not alone. It often catches people off guard. Some think it's a vein, others assume the egg has gone bad, and a few even mistake it for bacteria or a sign of contamination. But the truth is that the little white string is actually a completely natural part of the egg called the chalaza. Not only is it harmless, but it's also one of the best signs that your egg is fresh.

So, What Exactly Is The White String?

The white string inside a raw egg is called the 'chalaza'. Every bird egg has two of them, although you may only notice one when you crack the shell. It is made from the same proteins found in egg white, but it is thicker and more tightly packed. That's why it looks like a small white rope or a twisted strand attached to the yolk.





It forms naturally as the egg develops and plays a very important role. It keeps the yolk suspended right in the middle of the egg instead of letting it bump against the shell. Whenever an egg is moved, rolled, or shaken, the yolk naturally shifts around. The chalaza acts like two tiny elastic ropes that hold the yolk in place and stop it from crashing into the shell.

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Is It Safe To Eat?

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The chalaza is 100% edible and is simply made of egg white protein. It isn't a vein, blood vessel, parasite, or bacteria. It doesn't affect the taste of the egg, and it doesn't make the egg unhealthy in any way. Many people eat it without even realising it because once the egg is cooked, the chalaza usually blends into the rest of the egg white.





The reason it stands out is because it contains less water than the surrounding egg white. This makes it thicker, brighter, and more visible. Depending on the egg, it may look like a white string, a twisted rope, or a small knot attached to the yolk. Its appearance is completely normal and nothing to worry about.





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Many people assume that seeing a thick white string means something is wrong with the egg. In reality, it's often the exact opposite. Fresh eggs have firm, thick egg whites, which means the chalaza stays strong and easy to see. As the egg gets older, the egg white slowly becomes thinner and starts to break down. The chalaza also weakens, becoming softer, and eventually much harder to spot.





So, if you crack open an egg and notice a thick, bright white chalaza, it's actually a good sign that the egg is fresh.

Should You Remove It At Home?

If the appearance or texture bothers you, you can easily lift it out with the tip of a spoon or a fork while the egg is still raw. But from a food safety and nutrition perspective, there's no reason to do so.