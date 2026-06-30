A wholesome breakfast or quick lunch can make a big difference in how energetic you feel during the day. If you want a meal that is filling, nutritious, and high in protein, a chickpea paneer sandwich is a great choice. Combining protein-rich chickpeas with soft paneer creates a satisfying filling that keeps you full for longer while providing essential nutrients. Fresh vegetables and simple spices add flavour without making it heavy. It is easy to prepare, perfect for busy mornings, and can also be packed for school, college, or work. Whether you are trying to eat healthier or just want a tasty homemade sandwich, this recipe is a great addition to your weekly meals.





Also Read: 6 Healthy Sandwiches That Feel Light And Fresh On Summer Mornings

Why Chickpea And Paneer Make A Perfect Combo

Chickpeas and paneer work well together by offering a good amount of protein, making the sandwich more filling than regular vegetable options.

Chickpeas are high in fibre, while paneer provides calcium and healthy fats, creating a well-balanced and nutritious meal.





The soft texture of paneer blends smoothly with mashed chickpeas, giving the filling a creamy yet hearty texture.





Both ingredients absorb spices and seasoning well, helping you create a flavourful sandwich without heavy sauces.





This combination gives long-lasting energy, making it perfect for breakfast, post-workout snacks, or a healthy lunch.





Also Read: Busy Morning? Try This High-Protein Tomato Sandwich

How To Make Chickpea Paneer Sandwich

Ingredients

1 cup boiled chickpeas

150 g fresh paneer, crumbled

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 small capsicum, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter or ghee

Whole wheat or multigrain bread slices

Method





Step 1: Prepare the Chickpeas





Mash the boiled chickpeas lightly with a fork, keeping a few pieces whole for a better texture.





Step 2: Make the Filling





Add crumbled paneer, onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander, green chilli, cumin powder, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Mix well until everything is combined.





Step 3: Prepare the Bread





Spread a thin layer of butter or ghee on one side of each bread slice to get a crisp golden finish.





Step 4: Assemble the Sandwich





Spread the chickpea-paneer mixture evenly on one slice of bread and cover it with another slice.





Step 5: Toast Until Crispy





Toast the sandwich on a hot tawa, grill pan, or sandwich maker until both sides turn golden brown and crispy.





Step 6: Serve Fresh





Cut the sandwich into halves or triangles and serve hot with mint chutney, tomato ketchup, or fresh salad.





This high-protein chickpea paneer sandwich is a simple, tasty, and nutritious recipe that shows healthy food can be both filling and full of flavour.