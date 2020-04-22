Lockdown Diet: 5 Nourishing Juices You Can Drink For Glowing And Younger Skin

It is a good time to give your skin the much needed care and attention.

The nationwide lockdown has limited our movement outside; a great number of people are working from home to avoid the chance of contracting infection. While a lot of us are missing the old routine, we can always take solace from the fact that by staying indoors and practicing social distancing, we can beat Corona Virus faster, and we would soon be out and about. It is also a good time to re-valuate a few things. Remember how your diet, health and skin took a backseat amid the hustle-bustle of daily travel and work. Well it is a good time to avoid not only the traffic but also the pollution and give your skin the much needed care and attention. Including fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet may do wonders for your skin. Seasonal fruits are packed with antioxidants that could help give you a radiant and young skin.





Here Are 5 Nourishing Juices You Can Drink For Glowing And Younger Skin:







1. Lemon Juice

Zest and fresh, lemon juice with a hint of honey is an anti-oxidant boost your skin deserves. Lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C that fight free-radicals, which are responsible for wrinkles and dull skin. Honey is a natural exfoliator. Take a glass squeeze a whole lemon, add water and herbs like mint or basil, a teaspoon of honey for taste and sip in.





2. Tomato Juice

Tomato is replete with antioxidants like lycopene, vitamin C and E, all of which help you gain the lost sheen and nourish yours skin from within. Take a blender, add some fresh (deseeded) tomatoes, carrots, a pinch of black pepper and blend.





3. Orange

Orange is a treasure of nutrients. It is loaded with vitamin C and is super easy to juice. It is also refreshingly sweet and tangy, so you do not need to add any honey or sugar to it.





4. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is everywhere right now - from your favourite creams and face wash to moisturiser. And the power-gel of the plant makes for a good juice ingredient too! Scoop out the gel from a 6-inch stem using a knife or spoon, clean the gel with water. Put it in a mixer and blend it with an inch of ginger root and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Strain the juice and drink.













5 Carrot Juice

In addition to a range of antioxidants, carrots also contain beauty mineral silica. Carrots are also great for your eyes and weight loss. Blend a whole carrot, you can also add other fruits and veggies like beetroot and apple in the mix and blend them all together for a skin detox drink.





