Mc Donald's Starts Contact-Less Take-Out Services In West And South India, Details Inside!

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: May 26, 2020 16:44 IST
Missed chomping on Mc Donald's burgers and snacks, here's some good news. Mc Donald's would be introducing contact-less take-out services in select cities, in compliance with local Government regulations. In other words, all you need to do is place an order on the app, make payment online and collect your own order from the counter of the local outlet yourself, and head to your destination.
This mode of safe and contact-less ordering could help minimise the spread of infection and let you enjoy all your favourite snacks you have been craving for so long. It also ensures adequate social distancing every step of the way; as they say, it is always better to be safe than sorry, right?
Here are a few pointers to keep in mind to avail the service:
The service, as of now, has been launched in select cities in West and South India to provide safe, hygienic and convenient food to customers. The move comes in the wake of Lockdown 4.0 where the Government is looking at phased exit plan from the COVID-19 led lockdowns up until now.
In the recent past too, various food chains and aggregators have taken the route of contact-less services. Domino's the pizza giant has started contact-less delivery, Zomato, is also making contact-less dining experience possible in many cities, practicing social distancing right from providing online menu, payment to delivery.
