Varun Dhawan keeps making his Instagram community a part of his funny foodie BTS moments during his shooting sessions. Currently, the actor is busy shooting his upcoming war action drama, Border 2, alongside Ahan Shetty. Amidst this, the Bhediya star posted a video on Instagram, giving an insight into the duo's fun banter with Parle-G biscuits and tea in the monsoon weather. What a pleasant combination, isn't it?





The video kicks off with Varun saying, “Yahape barish ho rhi hai Pune mein and hum log khaane waale hai Parle G chai ke saath. Ahan ne kabhi bhi Parle G chai ke saath nhi piya hai (It's raining here in Pune, and we are going to have Parle-G with tea. Ahan has never had Parle-G with tea),” leaving Ahan gushing.

Varun then dips the biscuit in Ahan's cup and asks for an honest review. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty's son, who looked quite pleased with Varun's gesture, asked, “You're feeding me?”





Ahan also calls it ‘Parle G Vigility', to which Varun adds, “And we are not even paid for this.” Adding to the playful banter, Ahan mentions, “No, no, but we should,” and Varun then quickly quips, "But we are not."





Varun Dhawan captions the BTS moment from Border 2 shoot as “Chai aur bizkoot (Tea and biscuit),” giving a sneak peek to his fans about the fun parts of the shooting. He adds, “It's a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath (And we celebrated it with biscuit).”

This is not the first time that Varun Dhawan delighted his fans with foodie moments from the sets. Previously, while the actor was shooting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in Scotland alongside Pooja Hegde, he gave a glimpse of his lunch scenes from the set. Despite facing a storm-like situation over there, the actor's lunch menu included an array of delights. It featured misti chicken, mixed vegetables, dal tadka, grilled salmon and red salad, all prepared by the cook, and Varun didn't miss praising his determination to serve good food even in such weather. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, when Varun Dhawan was joined by Wamiqa Gabbi in Ahmedabad during the promotions of Baby John, the two relished a wholesome Gujarati Thali. In a series of pictures shared by him on Instagram, we can spot the duo sitting at a table with his team enjoying chapatti, methi ka thepla, palak ki sabji, khatti mithi dry dal, curd and a tall glass of chaas. Read here to know more.





Varun Dhawan's foodie stories from the sets are quite droolworthy.