Naarma is not just another new restaurant and bar in Delhi. It is a concept that feels fresh, ambitious, and globally inspired. Fire and water, primal forces that have shaped worlds, now converge in this bold space to create an experience that is nothing short of revolutionary for Delhi. Its perfect location in Epicuria Mall in Nehru Place wotks in its advantage. I recently visited Naarma after hearing raving reviews about the place, and I was not disappointed.







Ambience





The interiors are striking and full of personality. The private dining room features hand-painted abstractions that change with the light, creating a dynamic backdrop for intimate gatherings. Outdoors, graffiti art adds a rebellious edge, while cabanas and a live DJ set the tone for relaxed evenings under the stars. Indoors, the centerpiece is a bold red-and-gold bar crowned by a dramatic rose installation that instantly draws the eye. Even the restrooms are thoughtfully designed, complete with flamingo-shaped couches that are playful and stylish. Every corner of Naarma feels curated.

Food





The food at Naarma is where the magic truly happens. Naarma has recently appointed renowned Chef Hilal Agca, whose impressive career includes Nobu Bodrum, Nobu Istanbul, and Nusr-Et. Her arrival brings a Nobu-style experience to India for the first time, and her mastery of Japanese cuisine shines through in every dish.





My culibary experience at Naarma was delightful. I began with the grilled chicken, which was light yet full of flavor. The dimsums were delicate and satisfying, while the Robata Tiger Prawns delivered smoky perfection. The Carpaccio was elegant and fresh, and the Miso Black Cod was a standout, rich and beautifully balanced. These are just some of the dishes I highly recommed but you must explore the rest of the menu as it looked really tempting.

Drinks





The bar deserves special mention. I tried The Not a Picante, a cocktail that reinterprets spice with finesse. Another favorite was Namtok, a Paloma-inspired drink with toasted rice-infused tequila and clarified tamarind juice. It was bright, layered, and unlike anything I have tasted before. The Naarma Margarita is another must-try tequila cocktail.

Why Visit





What makes Naarma unique is how the space adapts to different moods and times of day. It works just as well for a business lunch as it does for a late-night celebration. The energy shifts seamlessly from calm sophistication to vibrant nightlife, making it a versatile destination for any occasion.





Founder Akshay Anand's vision is clear: to bring global luxury to Delhi while keeping it rooted in the warmth of Indian hospitality. He said, "I encountered dining experiences abroad that blended culinary excellence, design sophistication, and warmth while remaining accessible, and I thought: this is exactly what Delhi deserves." His approach is not about importing ideas but translating them through a distinctly Indian lens. The result is a space that feels cosmopolitan yet welcoming, modern yet grounded.

Naarma is a destination for those who appreciate design, artistry, and exceptional food. If you are looking for a dining experience that feels new and exciting, this is the place to be.