There is no doubt that the cuisines of the East are growing immensely in terms of popularity. Whether it's Korean or Japanese, Chinese or Vietnamese, diners are willing to experiment with all kinds of flavours that these multifarious cuisines have to offer. What is the first dish that pops into your mind when you think of Japanese food? It has to be Sushi. At Mensho Tokyo, however, this long-standing notion is about to be altered. The newest entrant in Delhi's restaurant scene, this eatery is located in the bustling Greater Kailash II market. A limited capacity eatery, it can host a maximum of 33 diners in total.





Mensho Tokyo already has eight outposts in Japan itself, along with two in San Francisco & San Rafael and one in Bangkok. The GK-2 outlet is the first one in India, but follows a similar set-up and concept like the ones abroad. The Mensho Tokyo chain has Chef Tomoharo 'Menya' Shono at its helm. Shono hails from Japan and has also earned the prestigious Michelin star.





The ethos and culture of Mensho Tokyo is evident from its minimalistic décor and focussed menu. First, we started off with the Spicy Edamame - whole edamame pods coated with a spicy chilli-garlic mix. Next on our list was the highly recommended Chicken Wings with gingerale Glaze, a dish that instantly pleased our palate! The Yasai Chips were next on our list, with deep-fried Enoki, eggplant, spinach, potato and sweet potato. The Wasabi was less pungent and mellowed down with the use of a special mayonnaise - a unique taste that appealed to us. A special mention for the vegetable Gyoza with a golden crispy bottom; the homemade dipping sauce was truly divine.

Yasai Chips and Gyoza

In the main course, we had to choose between a plethora of options of Ramen and soup less Ramen. We tried the Chicken Tori Paitan , which was a noodle soup with a chicken-based soupy broth, peanuts, spring onions and crisps on the side. The noodles of the Ramen were made in-house and made the comforting bowl even more delicious. We also sampled the Vegan Mazesoba - a soupless ramen with chilli oil, lotus root, soya, radish and sesame. A paradise for vegetarians too!





If you have a sweet tooth, you should definitely end the meal with the signature Matcha Ice Cream . The sticky sweet treat will leave a delicious aftertaste of your wholesome Japanese meal. The chocolate and strawberry tarts were also intricate but addictive desserts on the menu.

So, if you want to try some authentic Japanese cuisine beyond the usual - Mensho Tokyo should be your go-to!





What: Mensho Tokyo





Where: M-72 A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi





When: 12:30pm - 10:30pm





Cost for two: 2,000/- (Approx.)