Working with oil in the kitchen can be quite troublesome. Not only does it easily grease our hands, but it can also spill and create a mess. While oil spills can happen anytime, there's a higher chance of it occurring when pouring into a jar or bottle. We might exert extra pressure while holding it or may not have a proper grip, which can lead to a messy situation. Do you often find yourself in a similar situation? Fret not, as we have found the perfect solution for you. Recently, we came across a viral hack that shows how to perform this tricky task with utmost ease. Once you try it out, you'll surely become a pro at pouring oil.

The video of this genius hack was shared by the Instagram page @mucherla.aruna. In the clip, she can be seen demonstrating how to pour oil from a packet without making a mess. All you need to do is take a ladle and place it upside down in a glass bottle. Cut your packet of oil from the side as you normally would, and then simply pour the oil into the jar. You'll notice that it goes in easily, without making any mess. "I found a cool hack and it worked for me!" read the caption of the post.

Also Read: Watch: This Viral Hack Shows How To Cut Bell Peppers Neatly Without A Mess

You can watch the full video here:

The hack struck a chord with internet users. People were quite impressed by how incredibly easy it is and couldn't wait to try it out themselves. Some also appreciated her lively personality in demonstrating the hack. One person wrote, "Aruna, you can show me anything, and I will watch it.

It's a good tip though. I will try it when I don't have a funnel." Another user said, "You are so energetic and so full of yourself, always sharing very helpful videos." "Thank you for sharing, you are so sweet and full of life," wrote a third.

Also Read: Struggling To Open Plastic Bag Knots? This Viral Hack Offers A Quick Solution

A fourth commented, "Gonna do this in the kitchen to impress my amma." "Nice idea, the presentation is so graceful," added another. A sixth person wrote, "I do this trick for milk pouches and even for boiled dal in hot oil tadka." Useful tips coupled with your infectious laughter are a visual treat," commented another.

What do you think about this viral kitchen hack? Tell us in the comments section below!