





Diwali is as much about the food as it is about the lights and festivities. Between hosting relatives who judge your cooking skills, coordinating outfit changes, and lighting enough diyas to power a small city, who has time to slave over a stove? We have carefully curated a lineup of restaurants that'll make your Diwali spread look like you hired a personal chef, when really, you just hired a Zomato delivery person. From traditional Indian comfort food that'll make your aunties nod approvingly to international flavours that add a modern twist to your celebration, these ten spots deliver both literally and figuratively. Ready to impress your guests without breaking a sweat?





Here Are The Top 10 Gurgaon Places To Order From This Diwali

1. Samosa Party (Rating: 4.1)

When it comes to Diwali snacking, samosas are basically non-negotiable, and Samosa Party takes this golden triangle of joy seriously. They've transformed the humble samosa into an art form, featuring crispy, flaky exteriors that shatter satisfyingly with every bite, revealing perfectly spiced potato fillings that hit all the right notes.





Their variety goes beyond traditional aloo; think cheese corn samosas, paneer tikka samosas, and even chocolate samosas for the adventurous. Order a mixed platter and watch them disappear faster than you can say "one more." The generous portions and consistent quality make them ideal for feeding a crowd, and the packaging keeps them crispy even during delivery. Pro tip: pair with their tangy tamarind and mint chutneys for maximum flavour explosion.

2. Cheesecake & Co. (Rating: 4.3)

Diwali mithai is a tradition, but Cheesecake & Co. is here to remind you that dessert doesn't have to be predictable. Their signature cheesecakes are creamy, decadent, and just the right amount of indulgent, think New York-style richness meeting Indian flavour sensibilities.





The beauty of cheesecake is that it cuts through the richness of traditional Diwali sweets, offering a refreshing contrast. Order a whole cake as a centrepiece dessert, or opt for individual slices if you're pairing it with traditional mithai. The elegant presentation means it photographs beautifully for your Diwali Instagram posts, and trust me, your guests will appreciate something that isn't another box of barfi.

3. The Kachori Story (Rating: 4.0)

Kachoris are quintessential festive food in North India, and The Kachori Story nails the authenticity. Their dal kachori paired with aloo sabzi creates that nostalgic Diwali breakfast vibe, while their matar kachori offers a lighter alternative. The best part? They arrive hot and crispy, maintaining that essential crunch factor. Order a variety pack with their special khatta meetha chutney, and you've got snacks sorted for your entire Diwali morning puja and beyond.

4. Asagao (Rating: 4.5)

Diwali doesn't have to be all Indian all the time. Asagao brings sophisticated Japanese flavours to your celebration with fresh sushi, delicate sashimi, and beautifully presented rolls that add an unexpected international flair to your spread.





The fresh fish, creative rolls, and artistic presentation make for Instagram-worthy moments between traditional festivities. Their tempura offerings also work surprisingly well as Diwali snacks; they're crispy, hot, and perfect finger food. Order their signature rolls and watch guests appreciate the palate cleanser between heavy Indian dishes. It's fusion done right without trying too hard.

5. Miam Patisserie (Rating: 4.5)

When you want dessert that looks like it belongs in a Parisian bakery but tastes like it was made for your Diwali table, Miam Patisserie delivers. Their artisanal cakes and pastries are edible art-intricate designs, delicate flavours, and Instagram-ready aesthetics.





The flavours range from classic chocolate and vanilla to exotic combinations like rose, pistachio and mango passion fruit. What sets them apart is the balance, these aren't overly sweet, making them perfect after a heavy Diwali meal. Order individual pastries for variety or go bold with their statement cakes that serve as both dessert and decoration. Fair warning: people will ask where you ordered from.





6. Nagpal's Chole Bhature (Rating: 4.3)

Nothing says "festive North Indian celebration" quite like Nagpal's legendary chole bhature. Since 1999, this Delhi favourite has been serving up fluffy, cloud-like bhature paired with robust, spicy chole that's become the gold standard.





Diwali morning calls for comfort food that feels like a warm hug from your grandmother, and Nagpal's delivers exactly that. Their bhature are impossibly fluffy yet crispy-edged, while the chole hits that perfect balance of tangy, spicy, and rich. The portion sizes are generous-one order easily feeds two people, making it economical for large gatherings. Pair with their pickled onions and green chutney, and you've got breakfast or lunch sorted. This is the kind of food that makes your relatives say, "Beta, you've done well", even though you just opened a delivery app.

7. Hahn's Kitchen (Rating: 4.5)

Bringing Korean flavours to your Diwali table might sound unconventional, but Hahn's Kitchen makes it work beautifully. Their authentic Korean dishes offer bold, complex flavours that create an exciting contrast to traditional Indian festive food.





Their Korean fried chicken is dangerously addictive. It is crispy, saucy, and perfect for sharing (or not sharing, we don't judge). The kimchi fried rice and bibimbap bowls offer substantial, flavourful options for guests who want something different. Order their signature platter for variety, and watch your guests discover new favourite flavours. The communal sharing style of Korean food also fits perfectly with Diwali's gathering spirit.

8. Nomad Pizza-Traveller Series (Rating: 4.0)

Because sometimes you need a break from traditional food, and pizza is the universal crowd-pleaser that bridges all age groups and preferences. Nomad Pizza's Traveller Series takes you on a global journey with creative topping combinations that go beyond basic margherita.





Their wood-fired pizzas with thin, crispy crusts and creative toppings like truffle mushroom, tandoori paneer, and Mediterranean vegetables offer something for everyone. Pizza works brilliantly as late-night Diwali party food when people are tired of sweets and fried snacks. Order a variety of their signature pizzas, and you've got instant party food that requires zero effort but maximum appreciation.

9. Salad Days (Rating: 4.5)

Let's be real, between all the fried snacks, rich curries, and endless sweets, your body will be screaming for something fresh and healthy. Salad Days proves that eating light doesn't mean eating boring. Their customisable salad bowls and grain bowls packed with fresh vegetables, proteins, and flavourful dressings offer a much-needed palate cleanser during multi-day Diwali celebrations.

10. Not Just Paranthas (Rating: 4.0)

Because no Diwali celebration is complete without the comfort of hot, stuffed paranthas that remind you of home-cooked goodness without the actual cooking part.





Not Just Paranthas lives up to its name with creative stuffings beyond the basic aloo-think paneer, mixed vegetables, and even fusion options. Their paranthas arrive hot and generous in size, served with cooling raita, tangy pickle, and dollops of butter that melt into every bite. Perfect for Diwali breakfast when you have overnight guests, or as a substantial snacking food throughout the day. Order a variety pack to cater to different preferences, and watch them disappear.





The beauty of modern Diwali celebrations is that you can honour tradition while embracing convenience and variety. These ten Zomato favourites prove you don't have to choose between authentic festive flavours and trying something new, why not have both? From Nagpal's comforting chole bhature that your relatives will approve of, to Asagao's sushi that'll surprise and delight your younger guests, this lineup covers all bases. Mix traditional samosas and kachoris with international pizzas and Korean fried chicken, balance rich desserts from Miam with fresh salads from Salad Days, and you've got yourself a Diwali spread that caters to every palate and preference. So this year, spend less time stressing in the kitchen and more time actually enjoying your celebration because the best Diwali memories aren't made while chopping onions; they're made while sharing good food with people you love.