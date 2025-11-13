Delhi's winter chill is here, and so is the season of indulgence. As the city wraps itself in cosy shawls and steaming cups of chai, restaurants across NCR are turning up the heat with menus that celebrate the flavours of the season. Think hearty soups, smoky grills, decadent desserts, and cocktails that promise to keep you warm and delighted. Whether you are craving classic comfort food or bold culinary experiments, these new launches bring together nostalgia, innovation, and plenty of warmth. Here is a look at some of the most exciting new menus worth trying this winter.

Winter Dining In Delhi-NCR: 8 New Menus You Cannot Miss This Season

1. Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi - Royal Indian Feasts

Jamavar has unveiled a refreshed menu celebrating India's royal culinary traditions with a modern touch. Spanning North, South, and Central India, highlights include Raan-e-Jamavar, Nihari, Kathal Ki Seekh Kebab, Champaran Mutton, Lobster Nerulli, and Alleppey Fish Curry, finished with desserts such as Elaneer Payasam and Baked Angoori Jamun with Rabri. Each dish combines heritage techniques with contemporary flair, offering a refined journey through India's flavours. The elegant presentation and attention to detail make every meal feel special. Ideal for indulgent dinners, Jamavar continues to deliver regal flavours with a modern twist in a sophisticated, welcoming setting.

2. SXVIII, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida - All-Day Dining Delight

From the rich heritage of India, the culinary journey moves to a global palette at SXVIII, which offers over 250 dishes for an all-day dining experience. Breakfast favourites such as Poori Bhaji, Dosas, Eggs Benedict, and Truffle Scrambled Eggs give way to street food-inspired plates, tandoori grills, Mediterranean mezze, handcrafted pastas, pizzas, and wellness bowls. Regional Indian classics sit alongside international offerings including Thai curries, Norwegian salmon, and slow-roasted pork belly. Desserts such as Citrus Cheesecake and Malpua with Rabri round off the menu. With options for every meal, SXVIII delivers global flavours in a versatile and approachable style, perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or casual gatherings.

3. L'Opéra, New Delhi - Truffle Indulgence

For those seeking French sophistication, L'Opéra has launched its exclusive Truffle Menu across Le Café by L'Opéra, Le Gourmet, and The Chanakya. This curated menu elevates French classics with the earthy richness of truffles, featuring Charcoal Black Garlic Pizza, Mushroom & Truffle Focaccia, Creamy Burrata & Truffle Toast, Truffle Mushroom Cappellacci, and Creamy Truffle Risotto in pumpkin or caramelised onion chicken variations. Each dish is crafted with artisan techniques and finished with truffle oil, offering a luxurious, flavour-packed experience that is perfect for sharing. L'Opéra makes winter indulgence feel refined and festive.

4. Easy Tiger, Gurugram - Playful Thai Comfort

Shifting to vibrant Asian flavours, Easy Tiger brings the playful spirit of Bangkok to Gurugram. Specials include Khao Man Kai served two ways - tender poached chicken or crispy fried for added crunch. Adding a sense of fun, 'Roll the Dice' allows diners to win drinks or desserts between 12 pm and 6 pm. With bold flavours, interactive dining, and a relaxed atmosphere, Easy Tiger provides a casual yet lively experience for friends, couples, and food lovers seeking variety and excitement during the winter months.

5. Kampai, Delhi - Seven Years of Community-Inspired Japanese

Continuing the global journey, Kampai celebrates seven years in Delhi with its first feedback-based menu shaped by diners and food enthusiasts. The menu blends Japanese classics with playful Asian and fusion twists, featuring Sandos, Sushi Tacos, Crispy Nori Bites, Prawn Sesame Toast, Cornets, and desserts like Pull-Up Cake, Cotton Cheesecake, and Mochi in three signature flavours. Priced from Rs. 500, the dishes are ideal for sharing. Kampai's minimalistic interiors, private tatami-style dining, and lively yet refined atmosphere make it a standout for fans of authentic and innovative Japanese cuisine.

6. QLA, Delhi - Slow, Sunlit Winter Brunch

From dinner experiences, the focus shifts to leisurely winter brunches at QLA, where Sunday afternoons are all about indulgence without rush. Guests can move between live grills, fresh pasta stations, viennoiseries, and dessert counters at their own pace, sampling seasonal ingredients, slow-grilled meats, seafood, salads, and baked treats. The menu caters to vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free diners, ensuring inclusivity. Chef-led plating and curated music add theatre without pretension. Packages start at Rs. 2,950++, with options including soft beverages, white spirits, sparkling wine, and a dedicated kids' brunch. QLA delivers warmth, indulgence, and relaxed winter vibes for families and friends alike.

7. Latoya, Saket - Latin Winter Flavours

Latoya introduces A Journey Through Latin America: Winter Edition, celebrating the continent's warmth, spice, and comfort. From Brazilian Cheese Bread and Stuffed Guero Peppers to Mutton Birria Taco, Chicken with Almond Mole, Argentine Lamb Chops, Peruvian Ceviche Trio, Nikkei Tuna Sushi Roll, and Taro Root Gnocchi, the menu showcases regional classics with inventive twists. Complementing the dishes are spiced Latin-inspired cocktails such as Coco Loco, Papi Chulo, and Terra Madre. Curated by Chef Arun Karara, the menu delivers festive, soulful flavours perfect for cold winter evenings, adding warmth and vibrancy to Delhi's dining scene.

8. Farmers' Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity - Parsi Food Festival

Rounding off the list, Farmers' Basket celebrates Parsi culinary heritage with a ten-day Parsi Food Festival from 7-16 November. Curated by four home chefs, the menu features Patra Ni Machhi, Salli Boti, Dhansak, Chicken Farcha, and Lagan Nu Custard, all prepared using traditional techniques and authentic ingredients. Available for weekday dinners and Sunday brunch, the festival offers an intimate way to savour the flavours, warmth, and stories of one of India's most unique cuisines.