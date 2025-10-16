Diwali is almost here and the excitement is real. Many of you may be busy decorating your home or planning the menu for your Diwali party. But who has the time to cook an elaborate feast? If you're in Noida, we've got you covered. From crispy snacks to rich curries and decadent sweets, the city's top 11 restaurants can bring all your party favourites right to your doorstep. Want to impress your guests without breaking a sweat? Or maybe you just want to enjoy the celebrations without being stuck in the kitchen? Either way, order in, relax and make your Diwali feast truly unforgettable.

Also Read: Quick Diwali Snack Ideas To Match Every Drink - From Whisky To Wine

Here Are 11 Of The Best Restaurants In Noida To Get Food Delivered For Your Diwali Party:

1. Mithaas

A vibrant haven for sweet lovers, Mithaas serves up classic Indian mithai, street-food snacks and desserts with flair. Their menu is dotted with hot gulab jamun, rasgulla, barfi and chole bhature. They are known for prompt delivery, colourful packaging and a family-friendly vibe.

2. Chinese Wok

From crisp momos to sizzling stir-fries, Chinese Wok captures the essence of Pan-Asian street eats in a casual setup. It's a go-to for those craving bold flavours without breaking the bank. The menu is expansive and the service is quick, ideal for spontaneous cravings.

3. Daryaganj

Daryaganj brings a nostalgic taste of Delhi's Mughlai and North Indian legacy straight to your doorstep. Known as the inventors of butter chicken and dal makhani, their rich, flavourful gravies and soft breads travel beautifully, making every delivery feel like a feast from Delhi's culinary history.

4. Punjabi By Nature

Punjabi By Nature brings the bold, comforting flavours of North India right to your home. Their gravies stay rich, kebabs remain juicy, and tandoori dishes arrive perfectly spiced - proof that great Punjabi food doesn't need to be eaten in a restaurant to taste authentic.

5. Biryani Blues

With "#MeriWaliBiryani" as its mantra, Biryani Blues crafts authentic Hyderabadi dum biryani that aims to transport you to the streets of Hyderabad. Their menu features succulent kebabs, rich Mughlai sides, and indulgent desserts - all delivered fresh, hygienically packed and full of flavour.

6. Mustard Madras

Mustard Madras is a South Indian, Andhra, and Kerala favourite in Noida, loved for its aromatic filter coffee, perfectly balanced spices, and comforting coastal flavours. From crisp dosas to flavourful curries, their menu offers something for everyone, whether you're a seasoned South Indian food lover or just discovering the cuisine.

7. Saule

Located in Sector 128, Noida, Saule is a great spot to order from when you're craving variety. From Italian and Mexican to European and Indian dishes, their menu is a true feast for the taste buds. Try favourites like Bombay Pav Bhaji Bites, Shawarma Chicken Cigar Rolls, Peri Peri Chicken Pizza or Bangkok Curry Bowls. And don't forget to end your meal with one of their indulgent desserts.

8. Dana Choga

Another place you can order delicious Diwali treats from is Dana Choga. Here, you'll find all things Indian, from kebabs and curries to flavourful tikkas, everything is a hit. Apart from their North Indian specialities, the menu also features biryanis and Indo-Chinese favourites like gravies, rice and noodles.

9. The Yellow Chilli

The Yellow Chilli is the perfect go-to if you're craving authentic Indian food. Must-try dishes here include Chandi Korma, Lalla Mussa Dal, Dilli Butter Chicken, Reshmi Paneer, and Gulab-e-Gulkand, among others. The dishes are well-priced and delivered right to your doorstep, making your Diwali even more special.

10. Theos

What's a Diwali party without desserts? Instead of taking on the burden of making them at home, order treats like Japanese Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Basque Cheesecake Pastry, Walnut Tea Cake, Chocolate Mousse, and more. It's perfect for those who aren't in the mood for traditional desi mithai and want to try something with a western twist.

11. Karigari

Karigari by Chef Harpal Singh Solanki brings gourmet flavours straight to your home, blending traditional Indian recipes with modern culinary finesse. Known for its rich, aromatic dishes and impeccable presentation, it's perfect for festive feasts. Ordering from Karigari this Diwali means hassle-free celebrations, with restaurant-quality meals delivered right to your doorstep.

With these top 11 restaurants delivering straight to your doorstep, you can enjoy a stress-free Diwali feast and impress your guests.