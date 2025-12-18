Shilpa Shetty's name often circulates in conversations about celebrity-owned restaurants, especially in Mumbai. Many diners may wonder: Which restaurants does the actress actually own, and what role does she play in them today? The answer is more focused than popular perception suggests. Her most consistent involvement in hospitality centres around a single restaurant group. Shilpa Shetty is best known in the food world as a co-owner of Bastian, a restaurant brand that began in Mumbai in the mid-2010s. But did you know that the group also includes several other ventures? Find out more below.

A Brief History Of The Bastian Group

Bastian Hospitality Group (formerly Aalia Hospitality) was established by entrepreneur Ranjit Bindra in 2014. He continues to remain the founder and CEO. The group currently has two other co-founders: Kunal Jani and Shilpa Shetty. Though the first Bastian restaurant was launched in Mumbai in 2016, the actress officially joined the group only in 2019.





Bastian started in Bandra as a seafood-forward restaurant that quickly gained attention for its lively atmosphere and refined, contemporary menu. It struck a balance between upscale dining and a social, late-evening crowd, which helped it stand out in the city's competitive restaurant scene. Over time, Bastian grew beyond its original identity. As the brand expanded into larger spaces and newer formats, its focus widened from intimate dining to destination-style venues that became renowned for a mix of food, music and nightlife.

Bastian Restaurants: The Brand's Key Locations

Over the years, these are the main branches and concepts associated with the brand:

Bastian, Bandra (Mumbai, now shut): The original Bandra outlet that established Bastian's reputation for seafood-led dining and a high-energy atmosphere. It was shut earlier this year, and the space now houses another restaurant, Ammakai, by the same hospitality group. Bastian At The Top, Dadar (Mumbai): A large-format restaurant located in a high-rise building in Dadar, known for its expansive space and panoramic city views alongside the brand's contemporary menu. Bastian Empire (Pune): Situated in the towering building of The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, this branch of Bastian can accommodate 220 customers and boasts aesthetic cave-inspired interiors. Bastian Garden City (Bengaluru): The brand's Bengaluru outpost is housed inside an opulent city-centre bungalow and features a lush al fresco section. Inka by Bastian, Lower Parel (Mumbai): A chef-driven concept restaurant that serves Peruvian-Asian food. It offers a distinct dining experience rather than a replica of the original Bastian format. It replaced Bastian Chinois, an expansive fine-dining restaurant that opened in December 2024 and shut down a month later. Blondie by Bastian, Khar (Mumbai): A cafe focused on speciality coffee, matcha-based drinks and casual all-day dining. It marked the brand's move into the daytime cafe space. Ammakai by Bastian, Bandra (Mumbai): Located in Bandra, this new restaurant focuses on South Indian home-style cooking, with an emphasis on Mangalorean and coastal flavours. Its focus is more comfort-driven and cuisine-specific compared to its larger destination projects.

Towards the end of the pandemic, Bastian also opened a lavish branch located at Wadia International Centre in Mumbai's Worli area. It is now closed.





Upcoming Projects

In recent times, the Bastian Hospitality Group has announced several new ventures:

Bastian Riviera, Goa:

Bastian Riviera marks the group's entry into the hotel and lifestyle space. Set along the backwaters of Morjim, the project is being positioned as a boutique hospitality destination that combines accommodation with curated dining, wellness and leisure experiences. Rather than functioning as a traditional hotel, it is framed as a dining-led retreat where food, setting and programming form the core of the experience.

Bastian Republic, GIFT City, Gujarat:

Planned as a large, integrated dining destination, Bastian Republic is envisioned as a 1 lakh square foot food and social hub at GIFT City. Instead of a single restaurant, the project is designed to house multiple food formats and open spaces, catering to the area's growing corporate and residential population and reflecting the group's move towards large-scale, mixed-use food destinations.





As of now, Shilpa Shetty continues to be associated with Bastian as a co-owner, while the brand itself has diversified across cities, formats and even hospitality categories.