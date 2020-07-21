Rakshabandhan 2020: Date, Significance, Time Of Rakhi And Foods To Celebrate

This year Rakshabandhan falls on 3rd August 2020.

There is something very special about siblings. You may bicker all day but you also know they are the ones who always have your back no matter what. From helping you sneak out of house to lightening the tension at house each time you are in trouble, siblings are indeed a gift. And if there's one Indian festival that truly celebrates this bond is Rakshabandhan (or Rakhi). Rakshabandhan means a bond of protection. On this day, brothers swear to protect their sisters from all adversities, while sisters pray for their brothers' well-being. The day is celebrated with much fervour, sisters tie a decorative thread around their brother's wrist and get some presents in exchange. Later, the entire family proceeds to have a hearty feast. This year Rakshabandhan falls on 3rd August 2020.





Date, Time, Pooja Timings For Rakshabandhan Or Rakhi 2020





Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in Shravana month on Purnima(full moon day).







Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:26 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 04:38 PM

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:13 PM to 09:26 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020





According to Drikpanchang.com, the best time to tie Rakhi is the aparahna (afternoon) time; if for some circumstances that is not possible, the pradosh (evening) time also works.

People like to indulge in ghevar during all festivals that fall in the month of shravana

Significance Of Rakhi:





Women of all ages have been tying rakhi on their brothers' hand since time immemorial. Rakhi is one of the most ancient Indian festivals, which has also been used to avert major casualty at wars. According to a popular legend, Alexander's wife Roxana sent a rakhi for King Porus and asked him to spare Alexander's life in return. King Porus promised her that if he ever comes face to face with Alexander in the battle, he would walk away without harming him. Another popular legend Rani Karnavati also sent a rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun, asking for help to protect her fort in Chittorgarh during a war. Around Bengal partition Rabindranath Tagore urged both Hindu and Muslim women to tie rakhis on the wrists men belonging from opposite communities, as a symbolic fight against the divide and rule policy of the British.





The Rakshabandhan Food Menu:





Needless to say, much like all Indian festivals, Rakhi too is incomplete without food. Since it falls on a Purnima, many people avoid eating non-veg food. But since there are not any stringent restrictions, they go all out with their preparations (think: all things indulgent). From Dal Makhani, Shahi Paneer, Malai kofta and Pulao, Raita to Ghewar and Kaju Katli, there are options galore to cook. Rakhi sweets play an important role in the celebrations, sisters also offer sweets to their brothers once after tying the rakhi, the sweet can be anything of your choice for example: motichoor laoo, besan ladoo, barfi, coconut ladoo, gulab jamun.





What are you planning to cook for Rakhi this year? Do share with us in the comments section below.







