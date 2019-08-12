Raksha Bandhan 2019: A Fully-Prepared Vegetarian Rakhi Menu With Recipes For A Memorable Day

The season of festivities has come knocking on our doors and we cannot wait to revel in celebrations. Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. This year Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi coincides with Independence Day! Yes, it is a moment of double celebration, and in India, no festival is complete without some yummy food. A quintessential Rakhi feast is all things decadent and flavourful. From a mix of dal, pulaos, curries followed by an extensive line-up of sweetmeats, hosting a Rakhi lunch could prove to be a mammoth feat. If this Raksha Bandhan, you have taken the onus on yourself, we are here to help with our special vegetarian rakhi menu. So, get past those jitters and start planning!





Here's Yummy Vegetarian Rakhi Menu With Recipes, For A Memorable Day:

Starters:

Tandoori Bhune Aloo: Let's admit it, potato is the most versatile veggie we have seen. Be it starters, main course or desserts, potatoes can shine anywhere. In this quick recipe, fried potatoes are tossed with eclectic herbs and spices. Pair with a cool dip of your choice.





Chilli Paneer Dry:You saw this coming, didn't you? Chilli paneer is a hit with kids and adults alike. Crispy paneer cubes marinated in a mix of corn flour and spices. This Indo-Chinese snack is sure to be a show-stealer.

Stuffed Mushroom Caps:Marinated mushrooms stuffed with garlic peppers, tofu and parsley. The classic finger food is a healthy way to cut through all the fried frenzy of this spread.





(Also Read: 7 Best Indian Starters Recipes | Easy Indian Starters Recipes)





Rakhi 2019: Potato is the most versatile veggie we have seen

Mains:

Allahbadi Tehri: Allahbadi tehri is a special kind of fragrant vegetable pulao that is sure to please all rice lovers. Spices and vegetables make this rice dish truly one of a kind.





Dal Makhani:The rich and creamy Punjabi preparation has won scores of fans, both home and abroad. This fool-proof recipe is sure to make you a star.





(Also Read: Dal Makhani History: Punjabi Recipe That Revolutionized The Face Of Black Lentils Forever)





Rakhi 2019: The rich and creamy Punjabi preparation has won scores of fans

Masala Chana: Lip-smacking masala channas topped with tadka aloo. The spicy preparation goes very well withnaan (here's the recipe).





Dum Paneer Kali Mirch: This quick and eclectic recipe is a nice departure from the cream-based and heavy recipes of the spread. The peppery flavour is sure to tantalise many.







Desserts:

Gulab Jamun: The classic Indian dessert is a festive staple of sorts. Fried dough balls, dipped in sugar syrup are fairly easy-to-make, provided you have the right recipe and time at disposal.





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Dessert Recipes | Popular Indian Dessert Recipes)





Rakhi 2019: The classic Indian dessert is a festive staple of sorts.

Shahi Tukda: The Mughlai bread pudding is one of the easiest dishes you can treat your guests with. A handful of fried bread slices dipped in condensed milk and topped with chunky nuts, Shahi tukda spells indulgence in each bite.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Raksha Bandhan 2019!







