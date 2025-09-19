Sharad Navratri is a time of devotion, fasting and festive flavours. While homes prepare sattvik meals, restaurants across India are celebrating with specially designed thalis and menus. From light chaats and vrat-friendly snacks to wholesome main courses and traditional sweets, these offerings combine tradition with creativity. Blending age-old recipes with refreshing twists, they cater to both rituals and modern palates. Whether you're fasting or simply craving festive delicacies, these Navratri menus promise a memorable dining experience. Here's a roundup of the best thalis and menus across India to try this season.

Celebrate Sharad Navratri 2024 At These Restaurants With Special Vrat Thalis And Menus

Delhi NCR

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, India's first luxury lifestyle hotel, returns with its much-loved Navratri Thali, crafted by Chef Maharaj for the 9th year at AnnaMaya. Available from 22nd September to 2nd October 2025, the thali blends classic favourites with fresh new dishes. Starters include creamy Meethi Lassi, tangy Falhari Shakarkandi Ki Chaat, and smoky Bhuna Makhana. The main course is a vibrant satvik feast with Kadhi Pakora, Aloo Ki Subzi, and rich Shahi Paneer, accompanied by Sabudana Khichdi and Kuttu Ki Poori. For dessert, fresh fruits and the festive Mewa Ka Halwa with nuts and dates add a sweet, indulgent finish.





Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

When: 22nd September to 2nd October 2025

Photo Credit: AnnaMaya

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, invites guests to celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri with an exclusive menu at Tamra, the hotel's signature multi-cuisine restaurant, from 22nd to 30th September 2025. For those who prefer the comfort and privacy of their rooms, In-Room Dining offers the Navratri Thali along with fresh juices and traditional beverages, allowing guests to enjoy the festivities with ease and indulgence. The Navratri Buffet at Tamra is priced at INR 2,100 + taxes per person, while the In-Room Dining Navratri Thali is available for INR 1,800 + taxes per person.





Where: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place

When: 22nd September to 30th September 2025

Photo Credit: Shangri-La Eros

Cafe Delhi Heights

This Navratri, Cafe Delhi Heights invites you to savour a specially curated sattvic menu that blends comfort, flavour and festive tradition. From refreshing Seb aur Anar ka Raita and wholesome Chatpata Aaloo Chat to indulgent delights like Phalahari Kheer and Kesar Malai Mawa Lassi, each dish has been thoughtfully crafted to bring festive cheer to the table. Adding to the experience is the Navratri Thali, a wholesome platter featuring an array of fasting-friendly delicacies that perfectly capture the essence of the season. Perfect for both those observing the fast and those simply seeking to enjoy the spirit of the season.





Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, all outlets

Photo Credit: Cafe Delhi Heights

Masala Synergy

This Navratri, Masala Synergy presents the best of festive fasting with wholesome sattvic creations curated by Executive Chef Ashish Verma. Thoughtfully prepared with seasonal ingredients and mindful cooking techniques, the menu beautifully balances nourishment with indulgence, reflecting the true essence of the nine-day celebration. Highlights include the comforting Raw Banana & Makhana Curry, a light yet hearty dish simmered in a curd-based gravy and delicately spiced with cumin, ginger, and coriander, best enjoyed with kuttu or singhare ki poori, and the indulgent Sabudana & Coconut Payasam, where soaked sabudana pearls meet fresh coconut milk and jaggery, enriched with golden cashews, raisins, and cardamom. Together, these dishes embody Masala Synergy's modern take on Navratri classics, bringing festive warmth to every plate.





Where: Masala Synergy, all outlets

Photo Credit: Masala Synergy

The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Nine nights of divine energy begin, and The Leela Ambience Gurugram marks each one with an offering that captures Navratri's pure essence. From September 22nd through October 2nd, guests can savour a thoughtfully curated spread that proves fasting doesn't mean giving up on flavour, offering a wholesome way to celebrate the season with every bite. Guests are welcomed to experience the set menu in a form of traditional thali at Diya and Spectra for lunch and dinner and is available for In-Room Dining orders too. The thali comprises several sacred offerings like Kuttu ki poori, Sabudana kheer, Chaulai ke laddu to name a few.





Where: TLAG, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

When: 22nd September to 2nd October 2025

Photo Credit: The Leela Ambience Gurugram

The Westin Gurgaon and Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

This Navratri, The Westin Gurgaon and Westin Sohna Resort & Spa invite guests to celebrate the festival with a specially curated Navratri Bhog Thali, offering authentic flavors and traditional delicacies. The Navratri Bhog Thali opens with refreshing chaats and crispy festive starters like Sabudana Vada and Kuttu Ke Pakode. The main course brings comforting classics such as Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Paneer Kaju Makhana, and Jeera Aloo, paired with staples like Kuttu Ki Poori and Sabudana Khichdi. Sweet treats including Sabudana Kheer and Coconut Barfi complete the indulgent spread, priced at INR 1499 plus taxes per person.





Where: The Westin Gurgaon and Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Photo Credit: The Westin

Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill is all set to celebrate the festive season with its specially curated Navratri Thali, available from Monday, 22nd September to Thursday, 2nd October 2025 across its outlets in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Mohali, and Ludhiana. Known for bringing authentic flavors of Indian royalty to the table, Punjab Grill has introduced this thali to make fasting a wholesome and indulgent experience. The festive spread features a variety of vrat-friendly delicacies such as Varat Wali Lassi, Fruit Chaat with Anari Dressing, Khoya Paneer Makhana, Anari Shahi Jeera Aloo, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Aloo Singhara Ke Dahi Vada, Chironji Ki Dal, Samak Rice, Rajgiri Puri, Sabudana Papad, Dudhi Halwa, and Kesari Rasmalai.





Where: Punjab Grill, outlets

When: 22nd September to 2nd October 2025

Nukkad

This Navratri, Nukkad invites diners to celebrate the festive season with a specially curated Navratri Special Menu rooted in sattvik traditions and wholesome flavours. The menu offers a vibrant spread of starters like Shakarkand Ki Tikki, Kacche Kele Ki Shami, and Kuttu Ke Pakode, along with hearty main courses including Banarsi Baingan, Sitafal Ki Sabji, and Sabudana-Beetroot Khichdi. To complement the meal, traditional accompaniments such as Samak Jeera Rice and Kuttu Ki Poori are served, while indulgent Sabudana Kheer and refreshing lassis add a sweet finish.

Where: Nukkad, all outlets

Bengaluru

LOYA, Taj West End

This Navratri, LOYA at Taj West End, Bengaluru presents a Satvik menu that celebrates tradition and the vibrant flavours of the season. Guests begin with refreshing starters like Dahi Kraal and Phaldari Chaat, while Mawa Mewe ke Seekh adds festive richness. The main course features comforting classics such as Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Kadhi, Singade ki Subzi, and Kuttu Pooris, complemented by the sweet freshness of Anaar ka Raita. Dessert is a delicate Jhangore ki Kheer, echoing Navratri's gentle essence. Every dish is crafted to honour time-honoured recipes, making LOYA the perfect setting to celebrate the festival with elegance, flavour, and festive spirit.





Where: LOYA, Taj West End, Bengaluru

When: 22nd September to 2nd October 2025

Photo Credit: LOYA