South Indian food is known for its bold flavours, warm spices, and fuss-free cooking. One of its most loved condiments is South Indian red garlic chutney - a spicy, tangy chutney with a strong garlic kick that can lift almost any dish. Whether paired with dosa, idli, vada, or mixed into hot rice, this chutney stands out for its deep red colour and punchy taste. Unlike coconut chutneys, it uses oil and spices, which gives it a longer shelf life and a richer flavour.

What Makes This Red Garlic Chutney Stand Out

This chutney is all about garlic, dried red chillies, and a few simple spices. Because it has no coconut, the flavours stay sharp and intense. Sesame oil (also called gingelly oil) brings in a recognisably South Indian aroma and helps preserve the chutney. It is also versatile - you can use it as a spread, a dip, a side dish, or even stir it into curries when you want something spicy.

How to Make South Indian Red Garlic Chutney

Ingredients You Will Need

15-18 dried red chillies (adjust the number based on how spicy you prefer it)

10-12 peeled garlic cloves

2 tablespoons roasted chana dal (optional, for thickness)

1 teaspoon tamarind pulp

Salt to taste

3-4 tablespoons sesame oil (gingelly oil)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

A few curry leaves

These everyday ingredients come together to create a chutney that is balanced, flavourful, and bold.

Step 1: Soften the Red Chillies

Soak the dried red chillies in warm water for about 15 minutes. This softens them and reduces bitterness. Drain the water and set the chillies aside.

Step 2: Grind the Base

Add the soaked red chillies, garlic cloves, roasted chana dal, tamarind pulp, and salt to a mixer grinder. Grind into a thick, coarse paste. Use very little water; the chutney should be dense and not runny.





Step 3: Heat the Sesame Oil





Warm the sesame oil in a pan over low to medium heat. The oil should be hot but not smoking, as overheating it can affect the flavour.

Step 4: Temper the Oil

Add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Then add curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida. This tempering gives the chutney extra aroma and depth.

Step 5: Cook the Chutney

Add the ground paste to the pan. Cook on low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring regularly. This helps remove the raw smell of the garlic and chillies. When the oil begins to separate slightly from the chutney, turn off the heat. Let it cool before serving or storing.