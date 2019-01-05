Surya Grahan 2019: Diet Myths Related To Partial Solar Eclipse Busted

Highlights The first solar eclipse of 2019 will take place on January 5th-6th

The phenomenon will not be visible in China, Japan, Korea, etc.

There are a number of diet myths related to solar eclipses

The season of eclipses is about to begin with the first heavenly spectacle scheduled for tomorrow. Sky watchers are all set to witness the first partial solar eclipse of 2019 on Sunday, January 6th. The solar eclipse is said to start at 5 am (Indian Standard Time), so technically the partial solar eclipse is going to take place on January 5th-6th, 2019. However, this solar eclipse will not be visible to people in the Indian subcontinent.





Surya Grahan (Partial Solar Eclipse) Timings

The very first new moon of 2019 falls on January 6 and this new moon will reportedly pass between the Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring the latter for a short period of time for anybody watching from Earth. The timings of the partial solar eclipse will be different in different parts of the globe, but according to IST or Indian time, the solar eclipse will begin at 5 am. You might be able to catch the amazing natural phenomenon live on your television screen from India, in case you are interested enough to rise that early on a Sunday.





Surya Grahan 2019: False Beliefs Around Eating During A Partial Solar Eclipse

A number of major myths and superstitions related to partial solar eclipse revolve around beliefs of toxic radiations, which are said to infiltrate the environment and turn eatables poisonous. People even avoid chopping vegetables, fruits and other food items while the solar eclipse is happening.

Surya Grahan 2019: Some people believe that eating or cooking during eclipse is harmful

Surya Grahan 2019: Science, Experts Dispel Diet Myths Related To Partial Solar Eclipse

Scientists have time and again stressed on the fact that myths around not consuming food or water during an eclipse should not be propagated or believed as the logic or reasoning behind them is not sound. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in America has addressed the belief related to food turning poisonous during solar eclipses by saying, "Related to the false idea of harmful solar rays is that during a total solar eclipse, some kind of radiation is produced that will harm your food. If that were the case, the same radiations would harm the food in your pantry, or crops in the field." It added by saying that the myths take hold due to circumstantial evidence and hence cannot be applied to all situations everywhere: "If someone is accidentally food-poisoned with potato salad during an eclipse, some might argue that the event was related to the eclipse itself even though hundreds of other people at the same location were not at all affected."





Clinical nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta believes that there is no reason to be scared of food poisoning at the time of an eclipse. "There's a difference between going completely berserk and exercising moderate control. There is no harm in having light meals (during the solar eclipse)."





The partial solar eclipse will be visible to people living across some parts of Northeast Asia including China, Japan, Korea), the North Pacific Ocean and some parts of Alaska.







